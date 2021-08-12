Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Musical Painting Of Sweden: Ove Lind #Sweden

Hearing Awakenings Within A Photograph, In OVE LINDT'S Performance Of "Swing In F!"

We come to the paradise of Sweden. It’s the lush greenery and utopia, that many visitors do not get to see; if they only come in the winter. Yet, the land and waters are lush with greenery. What a perfect wake-up call to the morning dew?

Music imitates the wake up of Earth, within the early, morning dawn! Moving us here. Arriving us there. Not every instrument is boisterous and meticulous in doing so, however. Yet, when we gain the opportunity to hear, that one, we are in for an awakening, like no other. For the very point is that we hear those subtle details of nature arising from the slumber of the night.

Waking up is not as slow as it seems. For, it can be quick, hasty, and thriving with zest appeal! There is no way we have to linger around, with a steady rise. For, during this time, a better rising takes place.

Here comes one perfume, from Black America’s gardens. It is known as, Jazz! Oh, how its scent is found throughout ever land! What a wondrous sound it has come to be! The journey of a peculiar people, for the world to see! For one song, it is known as “Swing In F!” As the performer plays the tune, we hear the birds chirp, for the morning blossom. Butterflies are flickering. The sun opens her eyes. And life begins, among the Swedish hue!

There is the right song for every painting; every photograph, at hand. There is the right song, for lots of love and joy among, the land!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/277886239484722551/

Ove Lind

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/858991328916827783/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M9zFP8hmC3U&list=PLxkYiufaVbTGa8TGApCtW6_RWVQaaz0KL&index=1
https://open.spotify.com/track/7dxumpOReTbdRCM0Vq1AOT

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

