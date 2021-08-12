Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Musical Painting Of Sweden: Monica Zetterlund #Sweden

Using Imaginations Of A Song, Through Photographic Tales! An Imaginative Look At MONICA ZETTERLUND, and Her Performance Of "Ack, Varmeland Du Skona!"

It’s the snow, which gives the city of Sweden its living legacy. While winter gives the illusion of hibernation, it’s the snow which gives the glittering effect! Winter wonder tales are a haven for those not used to the winter. It’s the Earthly treasure, in blanketing oneself with the traces of water crystals and jewels.

Should you close your eyes and wonder upon a simple walk in Sweden, would you think about this song? How would it feel in knowing that such a melody is sparkling through the snow? Colorful flickers in whiteness, which moves a person to inquire into the fantasy of a winter wonderland story. How would it feel in knowing that one song (with its rooting in a Black American perfume, known as Jazz), takes us down that very walk, and terrain. How does it feel? Do you hear the snow droplets and its white painting of the Swedish streets?

It’s called, “Ack Varmeland, Du Skona!” A slight paradox from the outside snow, it translates as “Alas, Warm Country You Spare.” Though, there is a great deal of warm illumination, which blankets the way! Is there an inner glow of warmth, which demonstrates the light-hearted, decor!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

