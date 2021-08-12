It’s the snow, which gives the city of Sweden its living legacy. While winter gives the illusion of hibernation, it’s the snow which gives the glittering effect! Winter wonder tales are a haven for those not used to the winter. It’s the Earthly treasure, in blanketing oneself with the traces of water crystals and jewels.

Should you close your eyes and wonder upon a simple walk in Sweden, would you think about this song? How would it feel in knowing that such a melody is sparkling through the snow? Colorful flickers in whiteness, which moves a person to inquire into the fantasy of a winter wonderland story. How would it feel in knowing that one song (with its rooting in a Black American perfume, known as Jazz), takes us down that very walk, and terrain. How does it feel? Do you hear the snow droplets and its white painting of the Swedish streets?

It’s called, “Ack Varmeland, Du Skona!” A slight paradox from the outside snow, it translates as “Alas, Warm Country You Spare.” Though, there is a great deal of warm illumination, which blankets the way! Is there an inner glow of warmth, which demonstrates the light-hearted, decor!