Whatever happens to the smallest insects, during the winter time? Where do they go? What do they do? How do they survive the harsh climate of winter’s domain? Then again, they do head into the warmth of winter’s spacing. There is such a love, through it all. Whether humanity chooses to embrace these guests is up to the individual person. Just know that we can’t deny, that even the tiniest of micro-organisms also need affection.

It sounds like an odd thought. I know. However, we can’t deny the presence of the tiniest movements for the winter tales. The smallest insects have so much to teach humanity. Where do they go? What do they do? How are they connected to us? Says a lot, don’t you think? Hard-working animals as the ant. Where do they go in the course of winter? Where are they hidden? How do they rest their weary head?

Imagine such a photograph, and the painting of a sort. What does it say? How does the music serenade the story of an ant; it’s own artistry, during the course of winter’s delight? Is there a summer imagination, within the winter domain? Where is the ant’s tale and morale, in our journey through surviving the winter? Should we imagine a greater tale, in the ant’s journey, how does it move through different storms? Snow storms, this time, around!

Ring in those lessons of light, in the coldest of winter storms. Let every cold lesson, spark a light of happiness in, “Visa fran Utanmyra!”

