Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

A Musical Painting Of Sweden: Monica Zetterlund #Sweden

Imaginative Reflections Of Swedish Winters, For The Smallest Beings,Through MONICA ZETTERLUND, In "Visa Fran Utanmyra!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Whatever happens to the smallest insects, during the winter time? Where do they go? What do they do? How do they survive the harsh climate of winter’s domain? Then again, they do head into the warmth of winter’s spacing. There is such a love, through it all. Whether humanity chooses to embrace these guests is up to the individual person. Just know that we can’t deny, that even the tiniest of micro-organisms also need affection.

It sounds like an odd thought. I know. However, we can’t deny the presence of the tiniest movements for the winter tales. The smallest insects have so much to teach humanity. Where do they go? What do they do? How are they connected to us? Says a lot, don’t you think? Hard-working animals as the ant. Where do they go in the course of winter? Where are they hidden? How do they rest their weary head?

Imagine such a photograph, and the painting of a sort. What does it say? How does the music serenade the story of an ant; it’s own artistry, during the course of winter’s delight? Is there a summer imagination, within the winter domain? Where is the ant’s tale and morale, in our journey through surviving the winter? Should we imagine a greater tale, in the ant’s journey, how does it move through different storms? Snow storms, this time, around!

Ring in those lessons of light, in the coldest of winter storms. Let every cold lesson, spark a light of happiness in, “Visa fran Utanmyra!”

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/466122630176700572/

Monica Zetterlund

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/561120434805637548/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tGj0vnMgRsw
https://open.spotify.com/track/7jFARkl6eGiEUQZnwv5qrP

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A Musical Painting Of Sweden: Arne Domnerus #Sweden

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Nguea La Route’s “Unsunny” Love In December’s Slumber!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    13 Self-Care Activities to Get You Through the Dark, Dreary Winter Months

    by Scott Gerber
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.