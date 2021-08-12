A Musical Painting Of Sweden: Arne Domnerus #Sweden

If the night and sky would live together, what would the painting be? Would there be conflict or the nurturing comfort of stability? Love would blossom and flow in the right spaces. Would the winter be more of a suitable place for the sun and midnight to co-exist? Definitely! Can you imagine cold and heat standing side-by-side in their nourishment of each other? Who would have ever thought that there was unity in a contrast? Would you imagine the diamonds of snow kissing both the sun, cold, blackened sky, of midnight’s haven? What more else is there to say?

Name a song, any song, that you think fits such a haze! It’s performed by a Swedish musician, and his connection to that Black American haze! What instrument is perfectly suited, for such a treasure as this? It yearns for our sensitivity, and nurtures us with a kiss. The impossible has been shattered with a window of opportunity for love’s Divine. There is a blessed connection, for each and every night. Earth has a way of presenting things into a different perspective; a different look from what we are used to.

If the midnight sun reflected a certain glow onto Swedish landscapes, how would it depict itself onto Swedish landscapes? What is the shimmer? How does it await?

“The Midnight Sun Never Sets.” The setting is eternal. Do you hear such a glide in the playing of one saxophone? Do you hear how such a setting smooths over, into the midst of its timber? No. The sun never sets. Because it is painted in music’s sky!

Arne Domnerus