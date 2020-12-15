Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Murder Took Place At My House Yesterday. I’m Devastated.

I will never get over it!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
I will never get over it!
It is still tough for me to comprehend what happened.  For years, my family has had two “Elves on the Shelf”.  Buddies.  Amigos.  We hid both, without fail, in separate locations in the house.  Occasionally, we hid them together.  Thankfully, not this time.  Quite thankfully.

I have to admit, I was an accomplice to the devastating act, naively that is.  Having come upon my cat pinning one of those elves down on the pool table in a predatory fashion earlier in the week, I should have taken more severe measures given the importance of this elf to my family.  Instead, I merely moved him into the kitchen, having completely lost track of the other elf temporarily.  I would later find that other elf near the front door.  The kitchen elf, however, sat comfortably on a small table between a variety of framed photos, out of the way of this room’s normal busy-ness as well as the cat.  

I would then go about my usual life, unencumbered by any further worries about finding that very same elf in the claws of my beloved feline.  And as luck would have it, I was right.  

So imagine my surprise and horror, when I arrived to the kitchen yesterday morning to find my dog in the middle of ripping apart the body of my unsuspecting “Elf on the Shelf”, already decapitated and footless.  Needless to say, I couldn’t believe my eyes.  

Rushing over to the both of them, I pulled the crumpled body of the elf out of my dog’s mouth and picked the rest of him up off the ground.  My heart sank as I realized that there was no way to piece my long-time friend back together.  I was left feeling quite sad – near tears actually – despite all rationale and my grown-up years. 

That may sound childish, especially in light of the fact that I have a second “Elf on the Shelf” to carry the torch forward, but sometimes, the timing of situations has just as much to do with our response to them as the actual situation, itself.  And let’s face it…it’s been a really tough year.  So much has changed and been lost for all of us.  I just didn’t need this particular “Elf on the Shelf” to be yet another one of those things for me nor my family.  I’m sure so many of you understand.  

In any event, we will soldier on.  The weight of my family’s Christmas tradition will now rest squarely on the shoulders of the surviving “Elf on the Shelf” and the memory of his friend, who will be thought of every year going forward despite. 

“Mr. Elf on the Shelf…You will be sorely missed!”
Laura Wellington onstage at TEDxWilmingtonLive

Laura Wellington, Author at "Be Careful What You Wish For"

Author of "Be Careful What You Wish For", TEDx Speaker, and Founder of THREAD MB

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

12 Things You Can Give For the 12 Days of Christmas That Won’t Cost a Dime

by Carrie L. Burns
Juj Winn/ Getty Images
Community//

Celebrating Both Christmas and Hanukkah Gives Me So Much Joy and Meaning. Here’s Why.

by Sarah Anderegg
Community//

Tips From The Top: One On One With Evan Mendelsohn

by Adam Mendler

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.