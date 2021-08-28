Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

A Moment With Air: Beverly Wolff

The Meditation and Mystery Of Air, Through BEVERLY WOLFF, and Her Performance Of "Poems Of Love and the Rain: The Air Is The Only!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Air is one of Earth’s most gentle and poetic expressions of love! Even in its frustration, it is still a gem. The very process of air, through the human body is a process of love, in itself. Have you ever smelled the very breath of a loved one? It sounds quite strange, I know. However, appreciating the very air of a loved one is one of the most devoted forms of love. It’s true. Smelling the freshness of a person’s air is a level of intimacy, that so few can comprehend. Perhaps, it’s because we have taken it for granted. When you are a used to having something, there are moments when it was taken for granted. It’s a tragedy because too many people do not nourish its holistic (and sacred energy). It’s a form of meditation and reflection.

Similar to water, air has its own form of musical composition. It produces its own song; many songs, in fact. Then, there are its traces of imagination; and its intimacy with other life forms on the Earth. One of the mysteries of the Earth is how it can only be “seen,” when it has come in contact with a visible matter. For example, when the trees or flowers move, we are given evidence of the wind’s presence. Feeling the coldness of our skin, it is through this experience, where we also experience the wind. It’s very make-up is a testament to love! Let’s go further!

Love is based on the interaction between matter. It requires touch, and the harmony, between contrasting objects. Love is unselfish! It is very sharing, caring, and relies on the needs and compassion of others. Even nature understands this. It’s quite simple. Both the wind and the air are reflections of this.

Hearing traces of the air in music is a skill, in which few musicians (and singers) have been able to master. It requires a certain timber. It demands a specific texture. A singer and musician has to be musically connected with such an Earthly element. It has to be light! It must also carry an acoustic touch. A musician or singer must transform their voice to be like the wind. The re-programming of music to model the elements of the Earth is an entirely different level. It requires release, relaxation, and the surrender to the human ego. Only then can one be in alignment with its Heavenly, and nutritious sound. Only then!

In maintaining one’s rich and operatic sound, there is the possibility of coloring nature’s particular movements. While the wind may appear, bland, it too, has its colorful moments and underlying tones. While they are hidden, let’s make it clear, that they are, there! Simply put, it requires the right tone and timber to, unearth them. How mysterious and mind-blowing the very silence of, the wind!

Beverly Wolff

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/9/93/Beverly_Wolff.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RfN0ahtxz60&list=PLprFVUwDKZTQj7SLxPhWZQiyTEAHhkpM-&index=3
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Symbols and Song: Beverly Wolff

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Sounds Of Healing, During A Nightly Rain: Beverly Wolff

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Love, Photograph, and Song: Beverly Wolff

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.