A Moment, For A Lighter Love! Bonnie Guitar

A Look Into Attracting Love's Natural Moment, With The Late BONNIE GUITAR, and Her Performance Of "From This Moment On!"

A moment can become the treasures for a lifetime. Life is simply unpredictable in that way. For when it comes to love, you can’t help, but to experience a wonderful feeling. After all, love is an ongoing process. Yet, it comes to us when we are least expecting it. That’s one of the personality traits when it comes to, love.

There comes a time in our lives when we appreciate those slow tempo songs, which reminds us of the very essence of love. Love, in its natural element, has a natural flow. In fact, it us sure to meet us at a point in our lives when we feel the most happy without it. Well, isn’t that an interesting take on, love? Clearly, when it is directed our way, we seem to appreciate its beauty, that much more. Love is a wellness project. It just seems that the more you distance yourself from it (with a focus on self), the more you are able to understand what it means for love to follow you. What a magical splendor (and attraction), indeed!

So, here we are, back into the world of country music; through the voice of one singer. Her voice us one that very few people have come to know. Nevertheless, her voice is one of nurture, love, pleasantries, and the smoothness for love’s blossoming. Her performance of the song, “From This Moment On,” is simply one of those melodies, where love flows eloquently (and softly) into our very lives. That’s one of the treasures, surrounding love. In addition, there is a manner for love to establish an intriguing manner, when it comes to the phenomenon of two people, naturally connecting! What a loving sensory!

Once love becomes a natural feeling, there is nothing more beautiful than feeling the weight of one’s world, be a little lighter. After all, love is supposed to alleviate one’s burdens. Love is meant to move us into greater mountains, with less of a struggle. Love has the gentiles, and power, to make us glide (and feel, alive)! Such is the very blessed nature (and melody) of love!

Singing about love, and a certain moment of its fulfillment requires that we understand a rhythmic elegance to a loving nature. A certain voice is needed, when highlighting love’s illumination. Furthermore, there is also the understanding in experiencing what it means for a person to love you, simply because you just, are! Quite frankly, that’s all it really takes. Loving you as you are; embracing a right love, when it actually comes!

All too often, people talk about the waiting for, the one. So many people come to envision love, as floating through a particular form. For so many people, there is a certain way, in dealing with love. There is thus perfect image and formula, when it comes to love’s blossoming into our world. Yet, it doesn’t always work in the way that we expect it to. After all, love has a particular method of entering our spaces, and it is unique to each (and every) individual. Case closed. It’s why you should never compare yourself with others; or another love story. For love is not meant to come into one particular package of display. There are many presentations, for love’s telling.

Oh, yes! It takes the right voice, in describing a loving embrace. It requires the right description for love’s intake. And, it is perfectly suited when it comes to how we envision that very moment of love. And no, it is not sporadic. It does not come with a powerful force. In fact, it takes the right level of eloquence, in guiding us along the way. So, love in timing. Furthermore, always remember that the right time will come, when you simply live through life’s loving phase.

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

