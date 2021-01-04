A Model For Living Life to the Fullest

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My dear friend, Linda, is currently recovering from her second heart transplant due to congenital heart failure. This time she received a kidney, as well. We have been friends for decades and I have learned tremendous life lessons from her as I watched her face death many times. I’ve translated this wisdom to my own life and it has helped me move through the murder of my young son in his first grade classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School. I also use what I’ve learned to effectively manage a nonprofit that serves millions of children around the world. We can also use what we learn from Linda to navigate 2021 — our brave new world.

Linda was diagnosed with congestive heart failure at age 14 and was told by doctors that she would eventually need a heart transplant. When Linda was young her mother died from the same issue and had unknowingly passed this down to all of her children. Linda was a single mother in her early 30’s when her original heart was replaced. One night she awoke with much more pain and discomfort than usual and was taken to the hospital. There she was tethered to a machine by a ten foot cord to wait for a heart. 

A few years prior, she had taken in her three young nephews after her younger sister died from a lesser heart malfunction. From her hospital bed she made arrangements for them to be disbursed to relatives in different states. Her young son was taken in by cousins who lived nearby so he could continue to attend his school. With a few phone calls she hired a moving company to downsize from a four bedroom house to a more affordable apartment. She filed for disability and waited. The first time she was hospitalized and waited for her new heart for several months. The second time, almost eight months.

I recall one day going to a water park with Linda and her son during a visit right before her first transplant. She sat under a water fountain which was the only way for her to stay cool as her body couldn’t regulate its temperature. She smiled broadly as she enjoyed the refreshing water flowing over her body, completely in the present moment. We both knew what she would be facing yet she was able to find joy in small moments. 

Linda has now successfully  endured two heart transplants and was home recovering from the second by Christmas. I often comment on her attitude because I’ve never seen her complain. “What good would it do?” she responded as she headed in for a weekly biopsy. Watching Linda maneuver her life circumstances with strength and grace has helped me in my life and I have incorporated these essential skills and thought processes into some of the lessons we teach in the free lifespan programming offered through the Choose Love Movement to schools, homes, communities, and the workplace around the world.

Perspective: Oftentimes our individual viewpoint includes our own history — the good, the bad, and the ugly. It helps when we bring in an outside influence to encourage a deeper understanding of the situation and to boost our strength and courage. For instance, when we see what others have faced, endured, and excelled in, it places our own issues into context and offers the possibility that we can do it, too. This also adds a frame of reference that can help us realize that what we face isn’t as bad as we had originally thought.  

Present moment: When we’re able to be in the here and now it offers the ability to recognize micro-moments of joy that we might otherwise miss in the busyness and distraction of everyday life. It is helpful to bring yourself back to the present moment in order to check yourself and establish reality. Because of our natural negative bias most of our thoughts are negative and repetitive. This negativity can include fear and anxiety, even worst case scenario thinking. When you bring your thoughts to the present moment you realize you are safe and this gives you the ability to determine how you will respond to a situation or circumstance. 

Thoughtful response: When we pause between what is happening and how we respond, it gives us the space to be able to choose our response. When we thoughtfully choose our response we are doing this from the logic and reasoning part of our brain. Basically, we are in control when we choose our response rather than allowing the situation to control us by reacting impetuously and in fear or anger.

Choosing Love: There is a powerful formula that can lead us to choosing love as a thoughtful response. It starts with courage. We can gain courage by breathing deeply before responding to what is happening. Then we can shift our thinking by choosing a grateful thought over a negative or fearful one. We can only focus on one thought at a time so this is a valuable tool to use when we want to move into a more positive mindset. Forgiveness enables us to take our personal power back by cutting the cord to what hurts us. This strengthens us to be able to step outside of ourselves to help others. Compassion-in-action is when we identify the need of another and then actively do something to help. When we do this, all the love we give comes back to us.

Practice: All of this takes thoughtful consideration and effort on a regular basis. We must practice in order for it to become wired in our brain as a natural response. It’s worth it because it can help us become happier and healthier as well as be a compelling example for others to follow.

With all that Linda has endured throughout her life she answers the phone each time with a cheerful, “Well hello!” Her exuberance comes from an understanding that each day could be her last. She lives in gratitude for each moment she ‘gets’ to live, for the person who chose to donate their organs before they died, and for the opportunity to look into her son’s eyes one more time. I watched her embrace the preciousness of her existence and the courage she had when facing transplant surgery from which she might not have emerged. I asked her once, “Don’t you ever consider how unfair your situation is — the things you’ve been forced to forgo because of your health, like having other children or needing to relocate to be near a certain hospital?” 

Her philosophical response: “I have a choice to focus on what I have or what I lack. Clearly one will enhance my life and the other will not. The decision is clear. I have had many more years than the doctors predicted. I have done so much in my life. I have loved and am loved. What else is there?” 

Let’s remember Linda’s words as we begin our foray into 2021. This is a new world we’re entering, in fact  every day is a brand new opportunity to begin anew, to focus on what we have, and to choose love and be grateful.

Scarlett Lewis, Chief Movement Officer at Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Scarlett Lewis founded the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement after her son was murdered during the Sandy Hook elementary school tragedy in December 2012. Shortly after his death, Scarlett decided to be part of the solution to the issues that we're seeing in our society -- and that also caused the tragedy -- and turned it into an opportunity to build a culture of love, resilience, and forgiveness into our communities at a time when it is needed the most. Scarlett created Choose Love and became an advocate for social and emotional learning (SEL) and character development that teaches children how to manage their emotions, feel connected, and have healthy, meaningful relationships. Choose Love is a no cost, comprehensive, lifespan, next generation SEL character development program that teaches children and adults how to thoughtfully respond with love in any situation by using the Choose Love Formula (Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action), and teaches children how to handle adversity, have courageous conversations, and to respond with love. Choose Love has been downloaded in all 50 states and 100 countries, reaching over 1.9 million children.  Choose Love extends beyond the classroom through additional no cost programs, including Choose Love at Home, Choose Love for Communities, and Champions Choose Love for young athletes. In direct response to COVID-19, Choose Love created numerous free resources to help children and adults deal with the stress and anxiety of this uncertain time.  Also, to help support educators and students as they navigate the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Choose Love created a free social-emotional wellness program, “Choosing Love in Our Brave New World.” This re-entry unit was designed to help transition students back to a new normal of education whether it’s in class or distance learning with particular awareness of the current events and environment, and fosters the development of a growth mindset and perseverance. Lessons incorporate trauma-sensitive, healing-centered language and practices which are based on the latest neuroscience and post-traumatic growth research.

Scarlett has traveled extensively throughout the United States to share her inspiring and empowering story and her far-reaching programs. Currently, she is conducting numerous virtual presentations to spread her mission. Scarlett has spoken at multiple national conferences including National Forum on Character; SXSW EDU; ASCD Empower; Music City SEL conference in Nashville; and presented at the TedX Fayetteville. Scarlett and the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement has been featured in the New York Times; BBC; Fox News; CBS News; Today Show; The Guardian; and many regional papers and has been featured in high-profile magazines, including Fortune; Strive; and the Huffington Post. She has a podcast speaking about the character traits that comprise the Choose Love Formula and how the formula can be used in any circumstance to promote self-empowerment; resilience, connection; and optimism. Scarlett is also a frequent contributor to other podcasts.

Visit www.ChooseLoveMovement.org.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

