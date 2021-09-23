A Messiah’s Care: Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica 🍑 #GospelMusicMonth 🎶🎵

In the midst of our troubles, in the midst of our despair, sometimes we come to wonder if the Creator we serve really cares. Oh yes! It can be a painful process, when walking through storms, alone. It is a painful one, no doubt. Nevertheless, there moments of feeling discouraged; wanting to move on and escape those pains of reality. Asking yourself over and over, again, you begin to wonder, does Yeshua Ha Maschiach still care? There is no other way to put it. Plain and simple, has to address the issues of what it feels like to question the presence of the Most High, in our lives? Too often, church organizations fail to address these frustrations; especially, within Black American Church culture. On the contrary, Black Americans (and especially, Black American women) are told to silent their frustrations, in the midst of any hardships they are experiencing. Yet, while we are addressing certain hardships, let it be known that human frustrations towards any state of imbalance is natural. It’s a natural part of life to lose faith and hope. These very feelings are real, and they should definitely not be ignored. That’s for sure. Unfortunately, when it comes to Black American women and girls, there are those realities of being silenced for feeling pain, frustration, and rage for one’s circumstances. Let’s make it very clear that there are particular pains, which are specific to Black American girls and women. Those pains need to be honored; no question about that.

So, here we are in the world of Gospel. Yes. It’s another perfume from Black America’s gardens. Oh, what a scent it truly is! There is a wealth of treasure when it comes to the healing moment of Gospel music. After all, it was our music, which carried us through! It was our music, which granted us with those necessary meditations and emotional purgings, when moving through the pains of everyday living. Gospel was (and still is) the healer for Black American people. That’s a reality. It’s not a study, a fable, or a space of “ideological” debate and discussion.

So, let’s put everything on the table. What is there left to know? What are those frustrations? Furthermore, how does it become difficult to maintain one faith and prayer, in the midst of suffering and despair? Is it easier to give up and go on with one’s life and journey? Yes. It is. Life can be hard. It can be rather difficult and extremely painful. Looking at the world of Black American womanhood and culture, there are so many layers and difficulties, when dealing with every day society. Attack against one’s femininity is one of them. Presenting them as unfeminine or not in need of gentility or nurture is another aspect. What is the role of the Black American Church in handling this? Yes. What is our role? There are layers upon layers of moving through this conversation? Does Yeshua care? Yes, he does.

The first step in addressing this relates to acknowledging the pain of Black American girls and women. It is the first step in getting such dames to move through the challenges of keeping one’s faith. People don’t want to hear about faith and the Divine, if their pain (and struggles) go, unacknowledged. Furthermore, there needs to be more humanity, which is directed to the very existence of a Black American women and girls. It is so important; more important than what we could ever imagine. Connecting with such suffering is more than vital in the listening process.

Hearing the legendary voice of a Georgia Peach gives one the necessary energy, in moving on. Moving on. Moving on. Does Yeshua care? Yes, he does. He cares in more ways than what we could possibly imagine. That’s on a Divine (and spiritual) level. However, it’s more than vital for others to tap into the human level. Sometimes, people have a tendency to get caught up in the Divinity, that they miss the humanity. Telling Black American women and girls to simply pray about things, without dissecting the issues does nothing. One of the most powerful ways of hearing Yeshua’s word is, listening. That’s it! It’s as simple as drinking a glass of water. Again. It’s another reminder. They simply want to be, heard!

Does Yeshuah Ha Maschiach care? Absolutely! Let’s care with the right devotion and meditation of time!

Sister Clara Hudmon