A message to the all Young Entrepreneur

Meet a Young Entrepreneur and see his message

Amit Singha Roy Is The Founder And CEO of Alzebra IT Ltd. He is the well known businessman in Rangpur City and A famous young entrepreneur in Bangladesh.He is also a Google Developer Students Club Leader and a Contributor of Crowdsource by Google.In 2019, He achieved Indian Govt. Scholarship and studying B.tech in Jain University,Bangalore on CSE(Artificial Intelligence).

  • With the NASA Scientific problem solver

We all have dreams and not all are easy to achieve, same was the case with Mukesh Ambani. From a very young age, he wanted to be an entrepreneur. And he made his dream come true. Today, he is cited as one of the most successful businessmen.

Just like Amit, a lot of people want to be an entrepreneur. But starting a business from scratch is no cakewalk. But do not worry. Based in Rangpur, Amit Singha Roy has very insightful and helpful advice to all the aspiring entrepreneurs. Read below what he said.

Amit’s Message to Entrepreneurs
Being successful often means learning from those who have already achieved their goals. Having a mentor is an amazing blessing to an entrepreneur, but not everyone can find one in person. All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” As an entrepreneur, I’ve painstakingly learned the importance of heeding the best business advice I’ve received from many of the world’s top entrepreneurs. The bottom line: It takes a lot to start a business and grow it to profitability.

Funny enough, the most impactful lessons have come from my failures though. Entrepreneurship can be a tough path–and a long, grueling one. Littered with false starts and failures, it tends to trigger a rollercoaster of emotions: excitement, despair, determination, and confusion, to name a few. “Do not lie. Do not omit important information. Do not have hidden agendas. Do not give or take kickbacks.”

Big No-No to any form of corruption. Identify and avoid conflict of interest. Do not breach laws and regulations. Read all your legal agreements and honour the terms in it. If you do not have the answer, don’t bullshit too much. Know the right amount of bullshit to save your face but not to the extent that puts you as a liar. In short, put honest effort.

Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else.

“Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.” Age is something that doesn’t matter unless you are a cheese.

Honesty
Authenticity and transparency at all times.
Willingness to constructively challenge each other.
Build trust and respect through our time in the trenches together.

Humility
Egos checked at the front door. Self-awareness and the ability to acknowledge our limitations. Growth mindset and orientation towards continuous improvement.

    Amit Singha Roy

