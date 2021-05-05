Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Memory’s Walk In Guanajuato’s Sound: Jose Alfredo Jiménez #CincoDeMayo #Mexico

The Magical-Realism Of Traveling Roads In The Song, "Camino De Guanajuato," By The Late, Mexican Singer-JOSE ALFREDO JIMÉNEZ!

Walks are forms of mental wellness and healing. They are sources of timing and reflection. Walks are ways of releasing painful experiences, clearing the mind, observing the beauties of scenery, and meeting passers-by, along the way. Walks are a way of building even more long-lasting memories. Something special always happens, during a walk. Depending on how long a walk maybe, there are different treasures and memories, which may, arise!

There are those daily walks, and there are those, long walks! When we talk about those long walks, we are not simply focusing on the walks through one’s neighborhoods, or what have you. On the contrary, we are conversing about the legendary walks-one which leads to cities. They are a necessary lesson, when it comes to storytelling and reality’s timing!

We have heard about the legendary places in songs, literature, and the ancient folktales. Wow! It’s the power of the visual arts in making roads, and traveling by foot, that more humane and beautiful! There is a blessed connection between fiction and reality, when making that journey to a sacred city. It’s through the people you meet. The objects and beautiful landscapes, that you see. It’s the water, which guides you. Furthermore, it’s also through the special treasures-those of objects and memory-that you meet in your journey’s timing. A walk to a city, by foot, is a fairytale! One is finding their own, natural path to the world of fiction, and planting it, in reality’s timing.

Jose Alfredo Jiménez

http://frontera.library.ucla.edu/blog/2015/07/artist-biography-jos%C3%A9-alfredo-jim%C3%A9nez
https://kpfa.org/episode/ritmo-january-23-2016/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LEsxzjKBQvw
https://open.spotify.com/track/4Llj18Ki0h1YLFTCZbpSp8

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

