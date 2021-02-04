Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Matter of Death and Life. A profound love story on how to live and how to die, by Irvin and Marilyn Yalom.

In alternating accounts of their last months together and Irvin’s first months alone, they offer us a rare window into coping with death and the loss of one’s beloved. With the candour and wisdom of those who have thought deeply and loved well, they investigate universal questions of intimacy, love, and grief.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at Stanford, Irvin Yalom is a psychiatrist in Palo Alto, California. Between fiction, philosophy and psychotherapy, he is the author of numerous essays, novels and stories. Irvin Yalom, international literary phenomenon, translated into more than twenty languages and bestseller worldwide.

Universally acclaimed psychiatrist and scholar Irvin Yalom has dedicated his profession to counselling those enduring anxiety and grief. He never faced the need to counsel himself until his wife, esteemed feminist writer Marilyn Yalom, died after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

As Yalom says. “self-awareness is a supreme gift, a treasure as precious as life. This is what makes us human. But it comes with a costly price: the wound of mortality. Our existence is forever shadowed by the knowledge that we will grow, blossom, and, inevitably, diminish and die.”

Indeed the better we know ourselves, the better our lives will be, and Irv has dedicated his work to how and why death gives meaning to human life.

In A Matter of Death and Life, Marilyn and Irv share how they took on deep fresh struggles: The book describes the year-long journey by the distinguished psychiatrist and his writer wife after her final diagnosis, as they ponder how to cherish and exist without repentance.  

They offer us a precious window into facing death and coping with the end of one’s beloved. With the enlightenment of those who have thought deeply and the familiar warmth of teenage sweethearts who’ve grown up together, they examine human questions of friendship, love, and sadness.

Informed by two lifetimes of experience, A Matter of Death and Life is a candid gift to anyone soliciting comfort, solace, and meaningful life.

The Yalom’s had many blessings―a caring family, a Palo Alto home under a beautiful valley oak, a wide circle of friends, enthusiastic scholars around the world, and a fulfilling union. With the experience of those who have thought profoundly and the natural warmth of teenage darlings who’ve grown up together, they investigate universal questions of intimacy, love, and grief.

Told by two lifetimes of experience, A Matter of Death and Life is an openhearted offering to anyone seeking support, solace, and meaningful life. 

In addition, on Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 22:00 –Tue, 9 Mar 2021, 00:00 CET there will be an online event with the author Irvin Yalom with E

A Matter of Death and Life Hardcover – March 2, 2021, by Irvin D. Yalom  (Author), Marilyn Yalom (Author)

    Sunita Sehmi, Executive Leadership I Inclusion & Belonging Advisor I Author I Speaker I Mentor at Walk The Talk

    Sunita is the founder of Walk The Talk, where she provides Executive Coaching and D&I Consulting services to global companies and NGOs. She is Indian, British and Swiss. In her free time, she is a pro-bono mentor for the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship and a volunteer at the Hospice La Maison De Tara. Sunita is also the author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way Available on Amazon.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The better we know ourselves, the better our lives will be. Yalom’s Cure by Sabine Gisiger

    by Sunita Sehmi
    Community//

    Looking in The Rear-View Mirror, Looking Out the Windshield

    by Peter E. Bauer
    Community//

    “Practice self-care” with Sam Nabil

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.