A mantra that heals

If you believe in affirmations, you’ll believe in this mantra too.

You may have heard countless words, phrases or mantras that claims to turn your life upside down but I’m sure you must not have came across this one – the magical one – that I’d like to think so. It’s a Sanskrit shlok

Pronounced as — [Eta-dapi Gamish-yati]

Translated as — This too shall pass.

No matter, you’re time is good, bad, ugly .. remembering and just saying it a few times makes it easy to remember that everything’s temporary .. even our sorrow, our pain and our troubles.

Yes, even a pandemic like – Covid.

So stay strong and stay safe because this too shall pass .. one day.