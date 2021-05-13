A Mantra or Phrase that Helps Me Mentally Recharge

“This is not happening to me; it is happening for me.”

Our experience of life is determined by the perspective we hold at any given moment. We are born with free will, which means we have the ability to choose our thoughts, our moods, our attitudes, and our beliefs. We can choose to cast ourselves as a victim to whatever situation we find ourselves in, or we can choose to see it as benefiting us, growing us, or redirecting us in some important way. Whichever reality we hold to be true, we will attract evidence that supports it.

The mantra, “This isn’t happening to me; it is happening for me” is a beautiful reminder that in every moment, and with every thought and emotion we offer, we are breathing life into one of two realities: a reality that we dread, or a reality that we desire.

There are only two fundamental attitudes we can take in relation to any outcome we desire. We can relate to ourselves as being powerless over the circumstances that surround us, or we can know ourselves as powerful creators who can at any moment alter the trajectory of our lives. Become committed to looking for how each and every circumstance of your life is serving you, and you will find that everything truly is.