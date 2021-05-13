Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Mantra or Phrase that Helps Me Mentally Recharge

"This is not happening to me; it is happening for me." Our experience of life is determined by the perspective we hold at any given moment.  We are born with free will, which means we have the ability to choose our thoughts, our moods, our attitudes, and our beliefs.  We can choose to cast ourselves […]

“This is not happening to me; it is happening for me.”

Our experience of life is determined by the perspective we hold at any given moment.  We are born with free will, which means we have the ability to choose our thoughts, our moods, our attitudes, and our beliefs.  We can choose to cast ourselves as a victim to whatever situation we find ourselves in, or we can choose to see it as benefiting us, growing us, or redirecting us in some important way.  Whichever reality we hold to be true, we will attract evidence that supports it.

The mantra, “This isn’t happening to me; it is happening for me” is a beautiful reminder that in every moment, and with every thought and emotion we offer, we are breathing life into one of two realities:  a reality that we dread, or a reality that we desire. 

There are only two fundamental attitudes we can take in relation to any outcome we desire.  We can relate to ourselves as being powerless over the circumstances that surround us, or we can know ourselves as powerful creators who can at any moment alter the trajectory of our lives.  Become committed to looking for how each and every circumstance of your life is serving you, and you will find that everything truly is. 

Christy Whitman, Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach, Law of Attraction Expert and Two Time New York Times Bestselling Author

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

