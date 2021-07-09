Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Magic Trick to Create More Time

How is it that some people seem to "get it all done"? The truth is, THEY DON'T!

I need more time.
How do I get more time?
Where did all the time go?
Why do I never have enough time?

Time. Time. Time. We’re obsessed with time.

It’s consumable, we always want more of it, we don’t know where it goes or how we spent it.

Yet we all have the same amount of it and we all know people who use it more wisely than others. How is that possible? What’s their trick?

Despite the title of this TPF, there is no trick to CREATING time. There is a trick however to MAXIMIZING time and using time effectively for our PURPOSES.

A while ago I had the opportunity to listen to John Assaraf, researcher, lecturer, author, and entrepreneur. The simplicity of how he maximizes his time made such an impact on me that I’ve been sharing his tool and philosophy ever since. 

A major key to his successful productivity is to “do more of what you love, less of what you tolerate, and none of what you hate.” (Disclaimer: this is not always 100% possible, but go with me on the bigger picture here.)

When we are faced with a task that we don’t enjoy, have difficulty doing, or is not worth the ROI we need, we procrastinate. We don’t spend our time wisely; we waste it. We’re not productive on the most important things and our overall results are always poor.

So how do we get more done? How do we get the most important things done? How do we ditch the things that aren’t WORTH our time and how do we enjoy the time we have? We get honest with ourselves and our time.

What if we were RADICALLY HONEST with ourselves and looked at today’s to-dos and forced ourselves to make three lists? Right now.

1. DO IT – What do I need to do TODAY?
2. DELEGATE IT – What is the job/task/project and who is going to do it?
3. DUMP IT – What is not WORTH the time and effort for me to do?

How quickly were you able to create focus, identify your immediate DO IT list, and add back all the time you’ve discovered by dumping non-essential meetings, tasks, and commitments?

Now look at the delegated items someone else CAN and COULD do; add back all the time you discovered there too. 

    Stacy Berg Jackson, CPC, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, M.Ed, Leadership & Executive Coach at SBJ Consulting, Inc.

    Stacy Berg Jackson, CPC, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, M.Ed, founder and CEO of SBJ Consulting, Inc., is a certified leadership and executive coach. Stacy creates a safe space and sounding board for leaders so they can process through their decisions, find a path forward and become more productive on the most productive things. She works with organizations and professionals to help reinforce their effectiveness, increase their presence and influence, and maximize the balance in their personal and professional successes. As an executive coach with personal experience navigating unexpected life transitions, Stacy has a keen understanding of the unique complexities these transitions offer leaders, as they continue to focus on work and leadership presence. Leaders who must lead through challenging life transitions benefit exponentially from working with Stacy. Sign up to receive Stacy's Thought Partner Friday newsletter - you'll get great leadership tips and advice delivered right to your inbox every Friday morning!

