A Loving Wisdom: Patrice Yvonne Holloway #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica

There is no real price on love; at least not a monetary value! Love is meant to be free. The reason why we fall in love (or are open in its experience) is because we love the feeling. We gain those healthy vibes of feeling that we are not alone on this human journey. Co-creators, and active participants, in this human experience is what we become. Enjoy the ride, while it last!

Of course, there is a difference between love and infatuation. There is a difference between love and a, crush! Love is about complementing one’s feelings, and energies, with another. Together, you work in manifesting those feelings for, anew!

Keeping love alive, and afloat, is often met with complications. Sometimes, people are diluted by the necessary tools for sustaining love’s trajectory. Too often, material possessions get in the way of what it means to keep love, afloat, and alive! Sometimes, people think it’s cars. Others believe it takes on money. Jewelry. Clothes. Designer items. Luxury materials and so forth. Caught up in the illusions, we turn to things having nothing to do with love, in order to gain a taste of that loving element.

Sometimes a man doesn’t know how to love a woman. Media and social responsibilities (and expectations) can get in the way. Diamonds. Gold. Fur coats. Money. The list goes on. Somehow, these things seem to symbolize a man’s love for a woman. Frankly speaking, we can’t really blame him, entirely. Unfortunately, way too many women have removed themselves from authentic expressions of the feminine. Out of touch with the Earth’s natural flavor (and persona), they have embraced the fantasies of material worship and idolatry. It’s an unfortunate reality. Nevertheless, it’s real!

Of course, there are those natural women, who embody the treasures and flavors of being an Earthly woman. They understand that love is rooted in the life cycle. With that comes the wonder of exploring love’s healing powers and creativity. Through such a natural sacredness, man comes to fulfill a more holistic connection to woman. It’s the energy in simply being attracted to another human being. You feel how they are connected to your energies! It’s that simple. Once the connection comes alive, there is the overall process of movement and navigation. That’s how it’s meant to be. Moving towards that love and cultivating it, accordingly! An Earthly woman understands that. For a man, who acknowledges that, his connection to her is very simple. Just love her for her. An Earthly woman doesn’t put a price on love. Of course, she desires to be comfortable. Yet, her initial comfort begins with love!

So, as it goes, if you want to love a woman, it’s not the Earthly riches, which keeps her. In the song, “That’s All You Got To Do,” we hear of love’s poetry between a man and and woman. And, it’s very simple. To really love a woman, all you must do is, love her. Thats all! Just remember that simple lesson, when love begins, to call!

Patrice Yvonne Holloway