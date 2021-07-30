A Loving Reciprocity: Teddy Pendergrass #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

There must always be a return on love. Otherwise, can you say that it is really true? Love is an energy. Energies require that spiritual nurture and awakening, in order to believe in something. Our beliefs are attached to the natural forces of life. Let us remember how beliefs are synonymous with our ability to feel certain vibes. Whether they are good, bad, happy, or sad the reality is how such energies move through our spacing. Always know that it is the feeling, which moves one to support a particular belief.

The guise of love is extremely intriguing! Real love carries with it a certain energy. It is powerful and magnanimous. Two people feel as if they are elevating spiritually and mentally. Furthermore, it feels cleansing and healing. True love (authentic love) moves into a process of restoration and rejuvenation. Through such a love, a person cannot help, but to feel, anew. Forget about the mushy and faux romance novels, in their pseudo depiction of love stories. Of course, this is not to state that there are no authentic ones. It’s just that when you experience real love, the energy feels remarkably, Divine! Clearly, the Most High has immersed in a sacred aura, within this union.

Of course, the blossoming of love requires, work! Both parties must pour in love, in order to receive it back. The frustration comes when we pour in a grand deal of energy, only to never receive it, in return. In addition, it can also be a heartbreaking experience.

For the comforts of this article, the focus examines the blessing in receiving this love, back. And, my Darlings, oh what a feeling it must truly be! There is also the fruit of communication. A significant portion of keeping the flowers in consistent blossom is just that. Of course, one has the other layer, which includes commitment. With commitment is the birthing of trust. How beautiful is that!

Through and through, over and over, love forces us to stretch ourselves. We are required to overcome boundaries, move mountains, swim through oceans and rivers, and so forth. That’s the challenge and beauty of, love! Just know that when you are putting in the real work, and working through tests and trials, no one will ever get bored. Believe in this power, as it is only up, from there.

Moving through an Old Skool classic, we have “When Somebody Loves You Back,” by one R&B legend. And, my oh my, how the euphoria is ever expanding, rising, and giving hope you those, who have never known love, before! For when the love is true (and is meant to inspire) other people become open to love, once more.

Music will always be one of love’s entities. In addition, it will serve to melt away those tensions and hostilities in this rollercoaster ride, called life. So, be open to receive. Move in water’s of love’s timing. And, when the timing is just right, you will experience love’s reciprocation, at the right moment, in time.