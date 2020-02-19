Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Love Note to my Inner Overfunctioner

Are you an Overfunctioner?  Are you the one people call when something needs to get done?  Do you have superpowers that allow you to be in 10 places at once?  Are you holding your own hopes and dreams, those of your significant other, sibling, child, best friend, etc all at the same time?  Does your […]

By

Are you an Overfunctioner?  Are you the one people call when something needs to get done?  Do you have superpowers that allow you to be in 10 places at once?  Are you holding your own hopes and dreams, those of your significant other, sibling, child, best friend, etc all at the same time?  Does your brain bounce around to 25 different people when you read something new?  

While exciting, this is also EXHAUSTING.  My coach recently called me out on this “ability” of mine.  As we went deeper on it, I realized how many of my friends and colleagues around me are similarly talented – and burnt out.  I’ve decided to go deep on this topic, and I can’t wait to share it with you! Today is Part 1 of a new series on Overfunctioning.  

To start, I’ve written a letter to that Overfunctioner inside of me in an effort to let her know she is loved and seen.  I encourage you to read this to yourself and see what comes up for you today.

To my dearest overfunctioning self,

You are enough.

You are enough.

You are enough.

You don’t have to jump up every time the damn phone beeps, dings and rings.  That email can wait until tomorrow, or the next day, or next week. Every opportunity to volunteer, participate, lead, or help was not meant for you.  Yes you CAN do it, but it doesn’t mean you are MEANT to do it. You actually keep others from being able to contribute when you step in and “go big” every. single. time.

Good leaders create more leaders, and that means you get to follow sometimes.  Isn’t that a relief down deep, when you let it sink in?

So for today, take an extra minute to really sit with the opportunities that come to you and ask “is this meant for me?” If it is, by all means go for it, but if you have the thought “I should,” “it’s my responsibility,” or the most dangerous “It will be less work if I do it” – stop. drop. and sit (instead of the old stop drop and roll :)).

In fact, any answer other than “yes, that sounds like fun” is a call to go a little deeper.

I know you mean well.  I know your heart is in the right place.  But I also know that overfunctioning is a coping mechanism.  It’s a way to feel worthy when down deep you feel less than. It’s a way to feel control when everything around you seems out of control.  Worst of all, it prevents you from having the deep fulfilling relationships that your heart so desires.

You are enough.  There is nothing you need to do to earn that statement.  It’s inherent in who you are, just because you are you.

For our heart’s sake, go there with me today.  I promise it will reveal something important and may even unlock energetic blocks you didn’t realize were there.

All my love,
Your inner wisdom

(This is Part 1 of my series on Overfunctioning. If this letter resonates with you today, please send it to someone who needs it.  As a recovering overfunctioner, I need to read this letter to myself often…sometimes multiple times a day. It’s changing my life! Click here for Part 2…)

    Andrea Berg, Executive Coach and Business Consultant

    I help founders and executives scale their business without the burnout or having to do it alone.  It's time we claimed our ability to create thriving businesses as unique to the world as we are individually!  I'd love to give you my mini-course on how to bust through the blocks you're experiencing in business. Join me HERE.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Favorita1987/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    In Your Relationships With Other People, You’re Either Overfunctioning or Underfunctioning

    by Thomas Oppong
    Well-Being//

    Are Emotionally Intelligent Husbands the Secret to a Happy and Equal Marriage?

    by Mika Ross | Therapist
    Community//

    Top 5 Signs You Have a Narcissistic Wound to Heal

    by Kathy Caprino

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.