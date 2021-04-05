Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Love Note to Family Caregivers: The Invisible Heroes of this Pandemic

If there were honourable mention for “Invisible Heroes of the Pandemic”, surely one would go to the family caregivers of loved ones with chronic illness/disabilities (in any form). Those who have devoted their time to in-home care-tending for beloved members of their unit that are health compromised. They don’t get paid for it, a standing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If there were honourable mention for “Invisible Heroes of the Pandemic”, surely one would go to the family caregivers of loved ones with chronic illness/disabilities (in any form).

Those who have devoted their time to in-home care-tending for beloved members of their unit that are health compromised. They don’t get paid for it, a standing ovation or applause. Their work no less honorable and is some of the toughest they’ve faced. Their patient someone they love dearly and for whom they have a deep emotional investment. They wake each day with a daily commitment to selfless acts of love and honour for that person they cherish. Their motivation? Preserving their dignity. This is not “work”, it’s purpose and not one many would choose. Not something everyone could commit to for the long-term.

Those overwhelming feelings of isolation, limited freedom, hypervigilance, day-by-day/hour-by-hour uncertainty of how things will play out and that heightened awareness of infectious disease most of us had our first experience with during this pandemic? Caregivers have been living that all already. Their lives irrevocably changed for months, years prior to Covid-19 being a part of our lives. They were already grieving the loss of plans/dreams they envisioned for their life indefinitely. They carry the heaviness of anticipatory grief, emotional and physical burnout, the trauma of watching someone they love slip away and still they rise again, each day and press forward. The depth of caregiving challenges exacerbated by supports, reprieve and necessary respite being ripped away under pandemic times. Their pain has already softened and humbled them. They’ve already learned to cling to the simplest joys of each day to cope — to put one foot in front of the other. This is not to diminish the vital, incredible work of those on the front lines, rather lifting a veil on those who’ve been doing the emotionally and physically challenging in-home care pre-COVID and are helping keep further stress off our healthcare systems by doing so.

On this National Caregiver’s Day [April 6th], love to all the family caregivers. You are not invisible to so many families who’ve been touched by your compassion. You are the unpaid backbone of our healthcare system and are deserving of WAY more recognition and deep appreciation the whole year through.

If you know someone providing in-home care to a loved one, reach out. I bet it will mean the world to them.

    Sonya Kerr | Editor HouseofKerrs.com | Travel, Parenting &amp; Lifestyle Mag Contributor

    SONYA KERR, Editor, HouseofKerrs.com, Contributor, Writer at House of Kerrs, Freelance

    Sonya is the Editor of family + lifestyle blog, House of Kerrs, and Contributor to various lifestyle mediums - CanadianLiving.Com, AllWaysTraveller.com, SHEKnows.com & more. Raising four kids under 13 years old with her spouse just outside Toronto, ON, she shares her modern, mindful mom musings and content surrounding family travel, food + recipes and anything that helps simplify the everyday, while navigating the beautiful chaos of large family living.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Unsung Heros: Caretakers Who Take Care of Their Loved Ones

    by Reyzan Shali
    Community//

    Charlie Young: “Never stop moving”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    We Can Be Heroes

    by Phil La Duke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.