Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A love letter to forgotten small business communities:

I am a self-proclaimed global citizen, privileged to call two-places home: Tanzania and the United States. My life is full of complexity; I often remind people that I was born in the Iringa region, home of Hehe people (my father’s birth home). My mother is of Nyamwezi people in the Tabora region, but she was […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I am a self-proclaimed global citizen, privileged to call two-places home: Tanzania and the United States. My life is full of complexity; I often remind people that I was born in the Iringa region, home of Hehe people (my father’s birth home). My mother is of Nyamwezi people in the Tabora region, but she was born and raised in Dongebeshi, Arusha; home of Iraqw people, and I grew up in Dar Es Salaam. Tanzanian folks could easily understand this dynamic of complexity. But then, there’s the south side of Chicago, the place that groomed me for over 28 years.

Weather I’m admiring my homeland of Tanzania or my Chicago roots, how I tend to process and engage things and people is wrapped up in a paradox of socialism, collectivism, capitalism and individualism (yes, I said the “S” word). I often find myself putting pieces from each of these ideologies together and finding my way. Therefore, how I have been processing this pandemic is wrapped-up in my complex worldview.

As a social entrepreneur and founder of ILAVA, COVID-19 has made us deal with a new norm. The biggest challenge is, in theory, ILAVA is a small business, and we are qualified to apply for various grants and loans designated for small companies to help us during these challenging times but guidelines don’t favor small artisans brands like ILAVA and many others because our employment numbers are not at the high end of the spectrum; thus, we have to work even harder to remain in business and prove our credibility. I recall an expert from a previous TEDx talk I participated in, sharing what I now use as a tool to measure our company’s impact beyond the standards set by mainstream businesses.

More personally,  I believe that ILAVA’s impact, “is measured in the skills and experience we have sharpened as businesswomen, in the culture that we share with our Kenyan and Tanzanian women partners, and in the love, passion and pain of the communities that we know and bear.” This is the primary reason why ILAVA exists. Self-profiting is not the driving force of our business. Profiting for the sake of the community is our driving force. ILAVA would not fair equally when it comes to obtaining resources set aside to assist “small business”. Not to mention, there are some who would suggest that ILAVA is a hobby and not a business.

Thus, I am calling on all of the small businesses who feel overwhelmed and left out of the traditional opportunities. This is the time to lift one another up and share ideas. It starts with us.

We have been conditioned to hold on to information because we don’t want someone else to have access to what we have. I denounce this way of thinking. I truly believe deep down in my soul that the sky is big enough for all of our beautiful artisan brands to fly without touching one another. Oh yeah, believe me when I see you flying, I will wave and smile, and if there is danger in your midst, I will warn you.

So, in the meanwhile, we are going to circle the air until it’s safe for us to land. We are going to encourage one another as we do so; because there is absolutely no need to crash with one another. Indeed, there is an unclear sky that we are flying over, but as an elder would say, there is never a storm that never passes.

Therefore, here are ideas on how faithful and amazing supporters of small businesses can continue to embrace and support small business:

~Please follow them on social media and share their content.

~ Visit their websites and leave reviews.

~Tell your friends about them and then be sure to purchase their products for those anniversary, birthday and holiday gifts.

~Subscribe to their newsletters and share within your networks.

~ Share your ideas with them about a new product; I promise you  they would love to hear from you.

As artisans, we have the power to create, so as we are going to circle up in the air with hope to land, when you land, make sure you pick the good from various ideologies  and make it work for your business. THUS, PREPARE FOR LANDING!

Fear not. We are all in this together and it is in that same spirit of togetherness that we will overcome these critical times for us all.

    Rahel Mwitula Williams, Social Entrepeneur at ILAVA: It Can Be Done

    Rahel Mwitula Williams  as serve  the founder and lead designer of  ILAVA  a socially responsible lifestyle brand that uses fashion to empower women and inspire change around the world.  Her role within ILAVA has not only reinforced her passion for seeking global change, but it has also led to her ability to impact women and leaders across the globe through various opportunities.  To name a few, ILAVA was invited to showcase our latest collection at LA Fashion Week (2017). In April 2018, she had an  opportunity to represent  ILAVA at Northwestern University through a TEDx Talk (Redefining Philanthropy: Faces of Change Makers). She was born and raised in Tanzania, East Africa. She migrated to the US with her family when she was 12 years old and held her Tanzanian heritage near to her heart. She obtained her bachelor of science degree in psychology from Loyola University and went on to receive her Master’s of Science from DePaul University in Chicago, Rahel believes that women entrepreneurs are key in enhancing both women’s and overall community development. She aims to incorporate her culture into fashion and give back to her native country every chance she gets. While popular culture may see African attire as a trend, Rahel sees it as a lifestyle

    Addition to her role with ILAVA, Rahel serve as Director for Global Mission Funding with Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    AT&T’s Believe Chicago Will Redefine Corporate Engagement And Paul La Schiazza, President of AT&T North Central Region Agrees

    by Jilea Hemmings
    Community//

    Boundary setting is of paramount importance for life/work balance, with Erica Mackey and Dr. Ely Weinschneider

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
    Community//

    Human Touch Is Still Key With The Latest Innovations In Healthcare Technology

    by Jilea Hemmings

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.