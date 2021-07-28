A Love Gone, Blue! Billy Wright #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

Over and over again, we are presented with the intertwining between Blues and love. Love and Blues! Love and Blues. They go together hand-in-hand, don’t they? Things are that more golden, when we can express how the lack, or loss, of love, creates the Blues. Nevertheless, let us not demean the color, blue! Granted, it can be happy. It can be sad. Just keep in mind, how musically a person has to go through the auras for such a coloring, in order to achieve spiritual elevation. That’s just how it is. The process may be long. One’s journey may be painful. However, never forget the precious outcome. It is meant, and designed, to stretch you; just a little bit.

Blues music is one of those musical genres, Black American gardens, which was designed to release the agony of sorrow. Telling one’s story is a release of that suffering, which has inflicted one’s mind, body, and Spirit. Plain and simple, Blues music ain’t no joke. The grunts and moans are performed by Black American Blues musicians and artists, as a way to get through the struggle, in singin‘ the Blues. Let’s keep it real! If you are gonna,’ sing the Blues, you betta’ sang! Period. End of discussion. Ain’t so sweet and cutesy singin,’ when it comes to Blues music. People are in real pain, and they want you to feel it!

So, here we are, again. Another round of love’s heartache, awaits. A person can’t help, but to comprehend what it means to move through it, as a musician; unless you already are! Keep in mind, musicians have two loves, in their lives. There’s the music and there’s the love. That’s how it is. Though, it’s the former, which will always be, the most faithful. The music will never leave; unless, you let it go.

What seems to be of great importance is how Blues is used to acknowledge the heartache, while getting over it, simultaneously. You have to keep singing about the pain, sometimes, in order to make it go away. That’s the Blues, for you.

Now, we come across a song, where a man’s lost love requires a certain tune. The song is a 1949 recording, entitled “Blues For My Baby!” And yes, another “Baby,” has gone. If only she could understand the love he truly has for her. Wouldn’t that be astonishing? If only she could give him one more chance. Whatever went sour, they can work it out. Love has a way of moving through certain timbers, designs, and patterns. If two people want a love to blossom, surely, they can make it work.

In the world of Blues music, sometimes there are the acts of breaking up and making up. Other times, it simply ends. When it ends, there is nothing the other party can do about it. The only thing one can do, is to sing, the Blues! That’s it! Once that pain is gone, you sit back and wait for that next love. Maybe, during the next phase, the Blues will have a more happier, serenade! Until then, just sing on. Sing the pain, away. Only then, will a new love, come out, to play!

Billy Wright