A Look into Mental Health Emergencies by Dennis Begos

A person who has a mental disorder can have better or worse symptoms. If the symptoms worsen briefly, you don’t have to worry, as it can be normal during the recovery process. But you have to look for outside help if it doesn’t improve. In some cases, you may even have to rush for emergency services if the person is on the verge of self-harm. No matter what, there are specific measures to tackle the crisis regardless of their sudden appearance or warnings. Here is a small brief on this so that you don’t feel clueless and take proper measures.

Dennis Begos: Things to do in case of mental health emergencies

Prevention and preparation

As they say, prevention is better than cure. You should try your best to avoid any crisis by keeping an eye on your symptoms, using stress management techniques and problem-solving, following a healthy lifestyle, meeting your doctor if you feel any change in your feelings, etc. Still, it doesn’t prevent the risk of feeling unwell. Hence, having a proper plan in place can be crucial. For example, you should have the number of an emergency room so that you or someone else can reach out to it when the situation is out of control. It can come in handy in avoiding last-minute speculations and searching. The list of your medications and all the other therapies should also be ready at all times for reference. It will allow the doctor to attend to your case more swiftly.

You can also ask your loved one to talk to your mental health specialist about your deteriorating condition and inform your office that you are not well. Also, if possible, let them know about your bill payments so that they can manage these.

Keeping these things in your backup plan can be great because you may be unwell, but you may not want to think about it. If you have made these arrangements, you can feel a little less stressed or worried.

Immediate help

Sometimes you may need urgent help, says Dennis Begos. These situations include suicidal thoughts, uncomfortable sensations or beliefs, self-harming tendencies, inability to function appropriately, medication side effects, an overdose of drug, alcohol, some other substance, and others. All these are signals that you need medical help right away. You can get in touch with the closest emergency room facility for assistance. All these things are as relevant for your loved ones as you. So if your family or friend has any mental health issues, you can take these steps to help them.

Emergencies can include cases of acute psychosis (paranoia/auditory hallucinations), suicide attempts, mania (rash judgments, impulsivity, and restlessness), and substance use. There are national hotline numbers, crisis teams, psychiatric hospitals, mental health urgent care, and other such arrangements. You can depend on them to treat your condition and help you to get back to an improved state of mind. If you know about these things beforehand, you will not panic or feel too anxious. So it can be worth investing some time into this activity on your better days.