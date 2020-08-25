A Look at the Incredible Benefits of Trying New Things – Ali Adel

Ali Adel, a young and emerging artist from Qena, Egypt is working hard to explore new things in the acting world. He started his journey on a slow note but he is now scaling new height in his acting career. Passionate about acting since his youth, Ali Adel has taken part in many small roles in the cinema world to explore new things in acting.

When was the last time you tried something new? Go out of your way to expose yourself to new things and it will totally change the way you live your life. Don’t believe us? Try at least one new thing every single day for a month and see what happens. It’s a challenge we encourage you to take.

Ali says trying new things can be undoubtedly daunting. The unfamiliar makes us nervous in a way that’s hard to describe. The act of leaving our comfort zone puts us in a vulnerable position and leaves us with an onslaught of questions running through our heads. We ask ourselves: “Should I be doing this? Can I do this? Daily routines are part of our lives, but some people’s lives are more structured by habits than others.

Everyone’s habits are patterned into sequences that are performed at particular times of the day actions become incorporated into a series of well- practised responses that reflect continuities in past experience. Ever heard that time moves faster as you get older? In part, this is because life stabilizes so much once you enter adulthood. In other words, you fall into a routine, and days become so similar that, before you know it, years have passed.

By trying new things regularly, time becomes marked by these hobbies, no matter how steady your day-to-day work life is. There are countless reasons to try new things in your life. Trying something new doesn’t mean that you have to risk life and limb. No, trying new things just means you need to experience something different. Learning new things and getting into new habits can be an amazing experience, but more often than not we hesitate because it takes effort for our brains to build new routines.

Knowledge of the benefits of new habits is not the problem taking action towards a new goal has always been the biggest obstacle in our way. The favourite benefit of trying new things is that it actually increases your creative capacity says, Ali Adel.

The benefits of trying new things are manifold:

Trying something new often requires courage

And needing to summon courage is itself a benefit. Once it’s released it will, like its second cousin once removed, anger, indiscriminately engulf everything in its path. How wonderful to open a flood of courage and be carried on its waves to destinations of unexpected benefit.

Get to Know Yourself Better

It’s weird to think that you don’t know yourself as well as you could, but this is almost always the case. We think we know ourselves, but then we try new things and realize we have unique likes and dislikes that were previously unknown. As you try new things, you’ll naturally recognize who you are and who you want to become.

Trying something new forces you to grow

We don’t ever grow from taking action we’ve always taken. Growth seems to require we take new action first, whether it’s adopting a new attitude or a new way of thinking, or literally taking new action. Thrusting yourself into new situations and leaving yourself there alone, so to speak, often forces beneficial change.

Makes You More Marketable

You are the most important person in this equation. Your desire to try new things should be centred on you and your life goals. But at the end of the day, a commitment to forging new life experiences makes you more marketable to the world. Other people begin to see new talents and skills and your entire “body of work” becomes more appealing.