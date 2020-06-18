A LITTLE HUMOUR GOES A LONG WAY

Good humour is nourishment for the mind and body. It is the best antidote for anxiety and depression. It is an asset of the business. It attracts and keeps friends. It reduces human burdens. It is the direct route to contentment and serenity” – Telvin Sydney

Have you ever thought of a life without humour? How do you think it feels like? Empty? Sad? Boring? What about when you’re surrounded by humourless people all the time?

People, who are upset for nothing and unsmiling throughout? People, who remain stony-faced even though those around them are dying of laughter? Would you want to surround yourself with people of such nature? Of course not.

For example; The two emotions are contradictory, cry and laughter. The other part of laugh is to laugh with others which takes away the pain.

Think about the people who see the humour in everything from a positive angle. People who can see through the darkness and find a way to bring the light back.

People who are not afraid of looking at themselves through someone else’s eyes, and then be capable of laughing at themselves and letting others laugh along with them. “If you laugh for yourself you’ll be fine and if you allow yourself to be laughed at you’ll be great “

The interesting part of the humour is one of the first traits that gets cut off the moment life becomes difficult and challenging. In our daily struggle to win at life, to keep hunger and defeat at bay, we often replace humour with seriousness. Now, there’s nothing wrong with being serious, but you can’t totally replace humour with anger and sadness.

For instance, haven’t you noticed that those who have forgotten to laugh are those who usually look way older than their age? And those who embrace life and laugh wholeheartedly look younger than their years? It’s amazing, to look younger, one simply needs to re-learn how to laugh, and laugh often at that!

With that noted, below are a few ways having a sense of humour can help you generate a more positive mindset:

It’s a great stress buster

Agree with me or not, life is full of ups and downs and you will always find a way to make you feel stressed. You could be getting massages and practice meditation every day but external forces will always try to box you into a stressful situation. Do not worry but If you’ve got a sense of humour, you’ll be able to laugh your way out of it. You’ll probably tell yourself, “Oh, hello there stress! So nice I bid you bye, see you again!” Some people won’t find it funny, but if you did, then you just reduced your stress by a few levels!

I once visited my friend whom was not feeling well for some time, he won along face looking tired almost turning his house into a spree, liquor was all speaking on his face. He thought if he could drink some beer could reduce the stress.

I went to the kitchen cooked beef stew and rice,shared a meal watched a movie together, it was not fun for him I changed the tune into a fan funny comedy, allover sudden he started laughing and enjoying. We slept woke up in the morning he was looking charming and a happy Man, I could tell it from his face. “The power of laughter, it has a face and a heart medicine”.

It’s helps you in mood elevation

There’s nothing quite like having someone funny around to cheer you up. Instead of having your emotions spiral down towards negativity, having a good laugh will lift up your spirits and your mood.

When you feel really sad, how about you try comedy watching funny movies? See if that doesn’t lift your spirits! You wouldn’t want to comedy-watch sad movies when you’re feeling down as that will only depress you even more. Or, how about you call up your funny friends and bond with them over dinner or something? Surrounding yourself with funny people during times of darkness is guaranteed to help you see life in a more positive light!

It brings people closer to you

There’s truly something special about people with funny bones. They not only make a room full of people feel better about themselves, but they can also help bring people closer.

When you’re surrounded by happy, laughing people, your thoughts tend to go from negative to positive. You suddenly feel lighter, and you’re able to put your problems at the back of your mind.

Shared laughter helps you maintain positive long term relationships with the people around you. Laughing together about something bonds and unite people together.

Just be careful, however, not to laugh at someone else’s expense. Jokes that hurt other people is never a nice thing to do – it tears down relationships instead of strengthening it.

It helps diffuse tension and conflict

Humour helps diffuse tension in a room full of hot-headed people. When you’ve got people ready to come to blows, a well-timed joke can lead to people bursting into laughter instead. It takes a special kind of person to pull this off, however, if you succeed, then people will see you as a hero and thank you for the intervention.

Humour can make people see the conflict or problem in a different light. You can use humour to get your point across. Just be careful though that you deliver it in such a way that you won’t offend anyone. If you don’t think it through, your humour can backfire on you big time – instead of diffusing conflict, you’ll be making things worse. And you want to avoid that from happening at all costs!

“Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle”.

It helps you see things from a different lane and perspective

Positivity humour is great at making you take a step back and look for another angle to whatever problem or challenge you’re currently facing. It’s sort of like asking yourself, “What’s the funny?” or “What’s the catch?”

When you have that kind of mentality, you’ll be more likely to get over your negative emotions really quickly. For instance, you may feel affected and disappointed but you’re human after all and you don’t let the negativity affect you. Instead, you use your humour to get you out of your rut and try to look for a way out.

“Individuals may see the moral light and voluntarily give up their unjust posture, but groups tend to be more immoral than individuals.”

It encourages creativity

Negativity stifles creativity. In order to be creative, you need to think outside the box and explore, going an extra mile. You can’t do that if you look at your craft or your career with a negative attitude. However, if you think positively and apply a little bit of humour to your situation, it can spark creativity within you!

“When the rains come we expect a harvest, fat or less it’s still a harvest”

As I mentioned earlier, humour helps you view things differently from a different dimension. When you’re not too serious about things, you can actually let your mind wander around and play for a bit. Before you know it, you’ll have thought of something creative! Something that will allow even more positivity to enter your life!

It makes you more resilient

Resilient people are able to smile no matter what ails them. Whether it’s a natural disaster or a man-made one, resilient people can rise through it all.

That’s because they can see beyond the darkness. They know that pain is temporary and fleeting. And that is why you’ll often see them still smiling and laughing even through their tears. Being positive and having a sense of humour helps loosen those tight knots on your shoulders. It makes you feel relaxed and helps keep your problems at bay. This is what differentiates positive and resilient people from those who let all the negativity affect them.

You’ll realize you’re great forasmuch your mindset has been dealt, nourished by just a little smile and laughter. Greatness requires internal toughness which comes your inside.

“If you can’t fly then run if you can’t run then walk if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward”.