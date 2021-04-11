Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Seeing hope through the darkest times and reaching for your inner strength!

It is without hesitation that we can easily say 2020 was the year of shock, challenge and heartache for many–if not, all of us! For some of us though, it was even harder being in another country without the safety and comfort of our own families to help us through such an uncertain time. I happened to be one of those people who decided to stick out the pandemic in LA (of all places) instead of going back home to Australia. Was I feeling anxious? Yes, of course I was! It was terribly daunting, but I knew that it would test the best of us to see how we would handle ourselves in particularly, our mental states during isolation. So instead of dwelling on how bad things were and the “what if’s” I decided to take charge and get creative!

As somebody who suffers from depression, it is definitely easier said than done, but I managed to accomplish some pretty amazing things during this time, which included self taping my own music video for a song I recorded called “Get Back Up”–which was written to inspire and give hope during these dark times. Then I was also able to feature on a virtual collaboration of “Heal The World”, with some other amazing artists. Now, fast forward to 2021, although things are not completely back to normal, there is definitely a lot more hope on the horizon, especially in a city like Los Angeles–which was one of the hardest hit states in the US and the world. I am grateful to my friends and family who have supported me during this time and so I guess my moral to all of this, is to never give up! There is always a “light at the end of the tunnel”. If you believe in yourself and keep the faith, miracles can happen. In the meantime, always remember to take care of your mind, body and soul and look for brighter days! http://www.amberclaireofficial.com

    A radio host, writer and interviewer for over 15 years in Los Angeles, CA

