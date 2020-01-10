A Life Spent Seeking Approval

I was seven years old and watching TV in the living room with my family. Bonanza was playing, and a man dropped a gun on the ground that even though he was able to reach for it, for some reason he didn’t and the words came out of my mouth “Que Pendejo!”, meaning what an idiot/coward/motherfucker or something similar. I can’t get the exact translation in English because some words are so unique to my culture that they are impossible to translate. This is the moment that my father swings his hand from one side and slaps me in the mouth so hard; my mom had to come to hold me to calm my intense crying. He then tells me to make sure I never repeat a word like that, and that was the last time I saw him alive, he died later that night in an accident.

Now, you can only imagine what that moment did to me and how it marked me for the rest of my life. I can only acknowledge this because I have done the work of going inside of me and listening to my soul and understanding years later how that single moment has affected me. I have lived a life where I was constantly looking for my father’s approval and acceptance. I wanted to show him that this single event could not be the way our relationship ended…I continued our relationship even after his death, and I spent my life working so hard to make sure I had a career he would be proud of. With every educational degree I obtained, I unconsciously felt that I was vindicating myself. Every certification brought me closer, and every achievement was showing him that I was better than what he left behind. Thru meditation and many visits with my wonderful therapist, I came to realize that this cycle had been with me for over thirty years, and it was time to break it.

I was living a life that was fulfilling on the outside but lacking on the inside. I spent years with the disease to please and always scared to make mistakes or let people down. I grew up worrying about my image and what others thought of me, and I would do anything to make sure people were happy at all times, even if that meant that I was miserable. I had abusive relationships and thought it was ok because I could keep the peace somehow and help others change one day in the not so distant future. I let others use me because it made them happy and seeing them happy was enough for me. It took me years to understand what self-love really meant and how mistaken I was all along.

Understanding true self-love took me years. I thought a massage and going out with my girls was it and only in the past five years, I understood what real self-love means. It includes self-compassion, self-forgiveness, treating yourself kindly, having an open, non-judging attitude, and allowing yourself to be human and make mistakes. It is your ultimate commitment with yourself accepting you as you are and giving yourself unconditional respect, appreciation, and love. Ultimately, it comes down to changing the self-talk, the little voice in the head that can take us down with mean comments and negative feedback. We need to learn how to replace negative thoughts with encouraging words, and this is something I work on daily.

Living in the Present Moment

Today, I know my worth, and I know that I am loved regardless of the accolades and career success. I know that the little girl in that living room didn’t know any better and didn’t need to prove anything to show her worth. I know that external validation doesn’t define me, and I don’t need to obtain another degree to prove how smart I am. The funny thing is, some things are difficult to let go of, mainly because your mind and body are conditioned so deeply that it becomes a part of you at times. You will never, for example, hear me curse. This is something that I thought was just who I was, but I later realized that because of that experience with my Dad, it was hard for me to curse again and disappoint anyone else and so it has stayed with me, and I can’t let it go even if I wanted to. I had times when I wished I could get loud and scream and be angry, and I can’t. I don’t know how to.

It is so amazing the way our childhood marks us, and what is worse is that some people grow old and die and never get a chance to begin the healing process. For years, I refused to see a therapist and felt that if I went, I would admit to the world that something was wrong with me. I now wished I had gone sooner. I would’ve avoided many mistakes, but then again, the mistakes helped me find myself and grow, so perhaps it was all part of the process.

“What the superior man seeks is in himself; what the small man seeks is in others. “ – Confucius

I am still healing, and I am consciously allowing myself to be silly and to stop worrying about others so much. I am living my life to the fullest, traveling, and still working hard but because of me and not to prove anything to anyone else. I am deepening my spiritual practice and striving to be a more loving, caring, present being, and less of a conditioned human. I welcome you to embrace your past and seek help if that is what you need without worrying about others and without thinking that it makes you any less of a person. I encourage you to invite silence into your life and to allow moments of pause between your thoughts. I praise you for being YOU and for acknowledging that this journey is not easy, but it is beautiful and rewarding and fulfilling. Let’s keep rising, and let’s keep lifting those around us as high as we can and demonstrate that being perfect is overrated, and we are complete and whole just the way we are.