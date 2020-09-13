Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Life on My Terms

This is not a vacation day. It's just an average day in our life.

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash
When we started our professional development business, my wife Angie and I had two outcomes in mind:

Success and happiness.

We were tired of the hustle and the spinning wheel of career torture and sacrifice and wanted to enjoy ALL of life, not just some of it.

Today, I woke up on my own terms, carried out my morning routine on my own terms, got in a lift on my own terms, then Angie and I went on a 2-hour walk. We stopped at a coffee shop along the way.

A day in the life of us

Success and happiness are what we’re after.

Success is funding our life through our business. To get out of the toxic cycle of professional death, we needed to learn the difference between enough money, surplus, and excess. We always shot for infinite excess. It was never ever going to be enough. Then when we actually designed our life we decided what we needed to fund that life – this includes a healthy surplus. We simply fund our life together through our business.

Struggle is not the point of life

Success, happiness, abundance, and health are ours…

If we choose to accept.

The mind will make easy things hard.

And the soul has the unique ability to make hard things easy.

Live on purpose.

Creating difficulty is never honorable…

But many live like conflict and stress are goals.

Let them.

For you, choose health, abundance, and love that are aligned with who YOU are.

And those never need to be hard.

This is happiness

Happiness to us is living life on our own terms. We do things we get to do, never things we have to do. We design our business around our life, not our life around our business. We run our business, our business does not run us.

So Angie and I get to spend Fridays together just like we get to spend a lot of time together throughout the week. We live life on our own terms.

Are you living life according to your design, or are you reacting to whatever comes? Are you in the career cycle of death? Is life playing you instead of you living life?

All this can change in an instant. It’s up to you. Only you can decide when you’re ready to shift gears and start living instead of slowly dying.

Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

 

A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

 

Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

 

In addition to private coaching, Mike leads two mastermind groups – the Elite Mastermind and the Entrepreneur Mastermind – for business owners who want to grow their businesses while helping each other achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

 

Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

