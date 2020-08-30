Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Life-Career – The Beginning and End of It

I make no secret of the fact that I am in the ‘next wave’ of my life career and after having worked for over 25 years in corporations and public services, making a career transition in my fifties was both intentional and scary. I take much encouragement from the fact that the world today recognizes […]

Image credit: Dominik (unsplash.com)
I make no secret of the fact that I am in the ‘next wave’ of my life career and after having worked for over 25 years in corporations and public services, making a career transition in my fifties was both intentional and scary. I take much encouragement from the fact that the world today recognizes retirement is no longer about withdrawing from life, but more so about finding new and rewarding ways to transform how you work, live and give. 

As a life career coach, I am particularly excited about client conversations focused on life-career change and was delighted to be asked by NARP50+ to facilitate a webinar discussion on what makes a rewarding retirement which raised many discussion points including career transition, lifestyle wellness, relationship dynamics and retirement financing. While researching, I came across several statistics including a US employee survey which showed that:

  • 82% respondents expect to or are already working past the age of 65 or do not plan to retire.
  • 42% respondents envision a phased transition to retirement.
  • 73% respondents think their retirement transition, phased or otherwise, will take place with their current employer.
  • 52% respondents plan to work in retirement.

With today’s retirees expecting to retain active lifestyles for the next 30 or 40 years, the mixed generational workplace will not be going away anytime soon. I suspect that the likes of Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey, Aliko Dangote and Richard Branson would agree with this.

Still in the discussion space of the ‘next wave’, the very important discussion of wills and estate planning was covered by my podcast guest this week. UK lawyer and wealth management advisor, Bimpe Nkontchou  provided an interesting perspective on why people resist addressing this and why we should take the subject more seriously. Listen to her 6-Minute podcast on Time-With-Flora here.

I believe that it was Stephen Covey that said we should ‘begin with the end in mind’. True.

Flora Omosevwerha, Life Career Coach l Conflict Mediator l Facilitator at Headway Point Services

Flora is a personal and career development coach, training facilitator, a workplace conflict mediator and people management strategist.  She is the host of ‘Time-With-Flora’ talk show and podcast platforms where she facilitates career and life story conversations that inspire and educate listeners.

She has over 20 years career experience in people leadership and group/team working within the sectors of telecommunications, retail, marketing and public services. Flora holds an MBA and executive coaching certification from Henley Business School (UK) and is qualified mediator from the Institute of Chartered Mediators & Conciliators, ICMC (Nigeria).

