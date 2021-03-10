Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Level Legal Playing Field

What was the original way to level the legal playing field and what is it today in Matrimonial Law?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A level playing field is a concept about fairness. That all play by the same set of rules. This is not a new concept. In the medieval age men resolved their differences on the field. Though women were typically excluded from such battles, there was at least one exception. In parts of central Europe, women could fight their husbands to the death.

According to medieval justice laws, as men were physically stronger than women, men were given a handicap in order to level the playing field. Men would be placed in a whole dug in the ground and women would be given rocks and could run around the outside of the pit. While this process may seem antiquated, at least it gave couples equal footing. Unlike the court system today.

The litigation process for dissolving a marriage can quickly become stressful. Sometimes divorce involve one spouse with access to a disparate number of resources, while other is effectively broke. In such David versus Goliath cases, the financially- disadvantaged or non-moneyed spouse could be forced to retaining a lesser quality attorney, self-represent or be forced into taking a lesser settlement. Often the non- money spouse is the woman who is disadvantaged from the outset. She can end up unnecessarily sacrificing important rights and wealth.

At times women will stay in a marriage because they do not feel they can support themselves financially. Divorce funding gives the non-moneyed spouse equal footing on a level playing field. Thanks to funding they can retain the representation or experts required.

 Do not let lack of funding be the reason you stay. To find out more www.newchaptercapital.com

*Bag of rocks not included.

    Nicole Noonan, Esq., CEO at New Chapter Capital, Inc.

    Nicole Noonan, Esq., CEO of New Chapter Capital Inc., specializes in divorce funding. She formerly served as President of Novitas US.

    She is a nationally recognized divorce expert and pioneer of divorce funding.  Crowned the “Fairy Godmother of Divorce” by the New York Post. Formerly President of National Divorce Capital, prior to which she was Director at BBL Churchill.

     

    Recognized by New York Magazine as New York’s Women Leader’s in the Law 2014. She has been seen on Good Morning America, Bloomberg TV, WLNY’s “The Couch” and WPIX.

    She also been featured in The Huffington Post’s Women in Business, American Banker, The Economist, Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, and The New York Times

     

    Nicole is an experienced attorney who practiced with a number of top-rated divorce law firms throughout her career. She was instrumental in the litigation of a large number of complex family law cases involving both financial and custody disputes, including some of the leading reported cases on these areas.

    Nicole holds a BA from Boston College and a JD from Seton Hall University School of Law. She clerked for the Hon. Douglas M. Fasciale, J.S.C., Nicole is an active member of the New Jersey Bar Association, American Bar Association, New York Women's Bar Association and the Westchester Bar Association. She serves on the Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business Leadership Council. Additionally, she is a certified New York Mediator.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Creating voice for females
    Community//

    How women can self sustain In India

    by Kartika Sharma
    Community//

    “Change the narrative.” With Candice Georgiadis & Julia Shapiro

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Work Smarter//

    How Organizations Can Overcome 4 Big Obstacles to Creating Greater Gender Balance

    by Patricia Milligan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.