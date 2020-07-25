Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A letter to my younger self…”Your network will always be your net worth.”

A poem capturing the snapshots of life, and the life lessons we wish we could tell our younger selves.

You were an only child, but you were never alone.  Money wasn’t what you needed, you know? Your network will always be your net worth.

You were taught how to bake and knit and write. Lessons aren’t just for you, they’re for the teacher too. Your network will always be your net worth.

You’re going to go on so many adventures, with others and alone.  At times you’ll feel abandoned, but with people you’ll feel at home.  Your network will always be your net worth. 

In business, clients and jobs will come and go,  But they’ll always teach you what you need to know.  Your network will always be your net worth.

When looking for love, look not for the white stead, But for the people already surrounding you.  Your network will always be your net worth. 

Some people will like you, some will love you. Some will teach you, and some will guide you.  Your network will always be your net worth. 

Those moments of utter despair? Where the walls close in, and hope disappears? Look up – not for the rope, but for the helping hand.  Your network will always be your net worth. 

You are never “going at life alone.”  Your network will always be your net worth.

Ali Chambers

Ali Chambers, Intuitive Bodyworker & Writing Coach

Ali Chambers is an intuitive bodyworker, writing mentor & author. After packing in a 7 year career in content marketing with 4 published books under her belt, Ali went and trained as a massage therapist. Along the way, she learnt how we store emotions, memory, trauma and intuition in our bodies. She now brings that skillset to her clients, helping to empower women to own their stories and express them: from blank page to a completed draft of their book.

You can find out more about Ali here.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

