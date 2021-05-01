Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Letter to my Unborn Daughter

As I await your arrival...I have a few things I wish to say...

Dearest Daughter – 

I have not laid my eyes on your physical body yet, except through the black and white film on a screen that shows me enough to know that you have my nose, but I love you immensely. 

I haven’t witnessed your temper tantrums yet as you work through how to handle your emotions, but your stubborn nature while I am pregnant tells me you will be just like me

I haven’t held you in my arms, but I can assure you that I have held you in my heart the whole time I have carried you. 

I haven’t had to wake up to check on you in your bassinet yet, but I have had your kicks wake me up every night as you bounce around inside me.

I don’t know if your eyes will be green, blue or brown, but I hope they always see the kindness and love that is around you. 

I don’t know if you will be tall like your dad or short like me, but I hope you stand tall for everything you ever believe in and never let anyone make you feel small inside. 

I don’t know if you will choose to pursue art lessons, ballet, or play a musical instrument, but I hope you keep the creativity always and that you dance in life.

I am unsure if you will yank the bow I put in your hair out every time, but I hope you never let someone tell you what to do if it isn’t what you want to do yourself. Be true to you. Always.

I don’t know if you will be quiet or talkative, but I hope you always use your voice to stand for what you know is right around you.

I already know you are a fighter, just from this pregnancy, and I hope you always remain that warrior at heart.

I don’t know if you will grace me with your presence for a long time, or if your time here will be limited, but I hope you make the most of that time regardless.

I don’t know if you would rather wear a princess dress or play in mud, but I hope you are uniquely you and always stay that way.

I hope that no matter what you decide to do in life, you pursue it with passion and never ever settle for less than you deserve.

I hope you are a leader instead of a follower, you choose to be bossy, assertive and all the things needed of someone with a backbone.

I hope you know you never need a someone in your life to complete you, but you love yourself deeply.

I hope you always choose to see things through the eyes of love and compassion.

I hope you learn to put yourself in someone else’s shoes when you need to see things from their perspective and walk a mile in them if needed.

I hope you believe that you can do and be anything you want and never let anyone create doubt in you otherwise.

I hope you learn to think critically and for yourself…do not let other people decide your beliefs without deciding them for yourself internally.

I hope you always fight for the one who cannot fight for themselves and need someone to have their back or to speak up for them.

I hope you learn a lot of people throw around the word love, but very few know how deep it runs or what it truly is.

I hope you remember every choice you make will come with consequences and that you weigh that out every single time.

I hope you choose to always have character because it is how you are when no one else is watching. 

I hope you make decisions because they are the “right” thing to do and not because they are 
“popular” so that you always can sleep at night with a clear conscience. 

I hope you always remember your body is an amazing gift to you and you don’t need to be a certain size or weight to be perfect and beautiful.

I hope you know that beauty comes from inside and it is always most important to have a heart of gold above all else. 

I hope you know I will always be your biggest fan no matter what and you can trust that I will have your back when no one else does. 

I hope you know that you will always be my baby girl and no amount of time will change that.

I hope you know that when someone hurts you, it hurts me more because I wish I could take the pain away.

I hope you know when you are happy I am too and when your heart breaks…mine shatters as well.

I hope you know that I worry about you and probably always will because it is just what we as moms do. 

I hope you know I love you yesterday, today and tomorrow too…unconditionally.

Love, 

Your Mom Soon to Be

    Blair Hayse, #1 International Best Selling Author, Publisher and Coach at Blair Hayse Publishing

    Blair is a multiple best selling author, international speaker and has published over eighteen best selling authors already this year in her publishing company Blair Hayse Publishing. She also coaches women on massive profit through their business. In her spare time she enjoys writing, reading, yoga, spending time with her kids and shopping (maybe a bit too much). Blair resides in the southern part of the United States with her husband and children. You can find her latest inspirational book, She is Magic, on Amazon in both digital and paperback.

