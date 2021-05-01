A Letter to my Unborn Daughter

Dearest Daughter –

I have not laid my eyes on your physical body yet, except through the black and white film on a screen that shows me enough to know that you have my nose, but I love you immensely.

I haven’t witnessed your temper tantrums yet as you work through how to handle your emotions, but your stubborn nature while I am pregnant tells me you will be just like me.

I haven’t held you in my arms, but I can assure you that I have held you in my heart the whole time I have carried you.

I haven’t had to wake up to check on you in your bassinet yet, but I have had your kicks wake me up every night as you bounce around inside me.

I don’t know if your eyes will be green, blue or brown, but I hope they always see the kindness and love that is around you.

I don’t know if you will be tall like your dad or short like me, but I hope you stand tall for everything you ever believe in and never let anyone make you feel small inside.

I don’t know if you will choose to pursue art lessons, ballet, or play a musical instrument, but I hope you keep the creativity always and that you dance in life.

I am unsure if you will yank the bow I put in your hair out every time, but I hope you never let someone tell you what to do if it isn’t what you want to do yourself. Be true to you. Always.

I don’t know if you will be quiet or talkative, but I hope you always use your voice to stand for what you know is right around you.

I already know you are a fighter, just from this pregnancy, and I hope you always remain that warrior at heart.

I don’t know if you will grace me with your presence for a long time, or if your time here will be limited, but I hope you make the most of that time regardless.

I don’t know if you would rather wear a princess dress or play in mud, but I hope you are uniquely you and always stay that way.

I hope that no matter what you decide to do in life, you pursue it with passion and never ever settle for less than you deserve.

I hope you are a leader instead of a follower, you choose to be bossy, assertive and all the things needed of someone with a backbone.

I hope you know you never need a someone in your life to complete you, but you love yourself deeply.

I hope you always choose to see things through the eyes of love and compassion.

I hope you learn to put yourself in someone else’s shoes when you need to see things from their perspective and walk a mile in them if needed.

I hope you believe that you can do and be anything you want and never let anyone create doubt in you otherwise.

I hope you learn to think critically and for yourself…do not let other people decide your beliefs without deciding them for yourself internally.

I hope you always fight for the one who cannot fight for themselves and need someone to have their back or to speak up for them.

I hope you learn a lot of people throw around the word love, but very few know how deep it runs or what it truly is.

I hope you remember every choice you make will come with consequences and that you weigh that out every single time.

I hope you choose to always have character because it is how you are when no one else is watching.

I hope you make decisions because they are the “right” thing to do and not because they are

“popular” so that you always can sleep at night with a clear conscience.

I hope you always remember your body is an amazing gift to you and you don’t need to be a certain size or weight to be perfect and beautiful.

I hope you know that beauty comes from inside and it is always most important to have a heart of gold above all else.

I hope you know I will always be your biggest fan no matter what and you can trust that I will have your back when no one else does.

I hope you know that you will always be my baby girl and no amount of time will change that.

I hope you know that when someone hurts you, it hurts me more because I wish I could take the pain away.

I hope you know when you are happy I am too and when your heart breaks…mine shatters as well.

I hope you know that I worry about you and probably always will because it is just what we as moms do.

I hope you know I love you yesterday, today and tomorrow too…unconditionally.

Love,

Your Mom Soon to Be