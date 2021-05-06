Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A letter for mama | Your sexual health matters. With love, your daughter.

How to have the menopause-and-sex talk with your mom this Mother's Day

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I often hear from people, “I could never talk to my mom about sex.” And believe me, I get that. My mom never gave me the green light to use tampons or shave my thighs. We could talk about everything in this world except sex. But, all that changed last year when my eyes were opened to how menopause affects our sexual health – the toll it takes both emotionally and physically – and I wanted to know my mom was okay.

This Mother’s Day, I challenge you to get over the weirdness. For her sake, and yours. To help, I went ahead and wrote a little letter for all the daughters looking out for their mamas out there with the hope that you can share it along with a sexual wellness gift. Maybe she’s recently single, maybe she’s been married 30+ years, maybe you have no idea if she’s experiencing menopausal symptoms. Whatever the case, her sexual health matters. And chances are she’s writing it off too soon.

With love, 
Natalie

Dear (Mom, Momma, Mama, Mommy, Ma), 

This may come as a surprise but hear me out. 

This Mother’s Day, I want to talk to you about sex. 

I don’t want any details (about you and dad / your partner). Really. Ever. But, recently I’ve learned how prevalent, serious, and isolating the sexual health side effects of menopause can be and that far too many women give up on this important part of their lives too soon (nearly 50% of women in their 50s to be exact). I know that if there was something this important to my physical and emotional well-being you would talk to me about it. No matter how uncomfortable it may be. So, here we go…

Here’s what I’ve learned:

  • YOUR HEALTH. From reduced stress and better sleep to lower blood pressure and a decreased risk of heart disease – sexual wellness is an important part of our overall health. And, it turns out, the benefits can get even better with age. From peri-to post-menopause, regular sexual activity – with or without a partner – can strengthen your vaginal muscles, improve natural lubrication, reduce incontinence, and more. (I also recently learned what ‘incontinence’ means…why don’t people talk about this more?!)

  • YOUR HAPPINESS. Self-care means your whole self. Women who honor and nurture their sexuality later in life report improved overall happiness in their personal and romantic relationships.

I think you know where this is going, but try not to freak out when you open the box. This gift is intended to help you prioritize your sexual wellness. At the end of the day, shouldn’t this feel as natural and healthy as our skin and exercise routines?

I can only imagine what you’re thinking right now (maybe time for that glass of wine?). But after learning about all this recently, I realized I couldn’t let a little legacy taboo get in the way of looking out for your health and well-being.

All my love, 
Your daughter

PS – we tend to hit menopause at about the same age as our mamas. So, if you’re willing, I’d love to know what I’m in for (minus the nitty gritty details of your sex life, of course).

Coffee date next week?

    Natalie Waltz, Founder at Tabu Group, Inc

    Natalie Waltz is the Founder and CEO of Tabu – a sexual wellness company for women who age.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Will You Still Love Me?

    by Lynn Spiro
    My sexual abuse story, my daughter, and red lipstick
    Community//

    My sexual abuse story, my daughter, and red lipstick

    by Rayna Spasova - van Aalst
    Community//

    Motherhood is a Bad Deal…

    by Gicela Tangarife

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.