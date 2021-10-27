A Lesson on Self-Care and Grace for Working Women

Yes, even those who may appear to have it all together are struggling at times. I can’t tell you how many remarks I’ve seen from fellow working moms who are trying to show up as their best in both personal and professional settings.



“I’ve cried all day today.”



“I’m trying my best to keep it together.”



“Some days are really, really hard.”



And I want you to know—I stand in solidarity with you.



In fact, let me tell you a story of one of my most recent challenging days.

I arrive at my toddler’s school only to find out school is closed for the following day—the very day my husband is traveling for work and I am scheduled for an all-day executive meeting I’d be leading.



I had the pleasure of informing my older children at home that they’d not only be balancing virtual school and zoom calls but also caring for their little brother.

In a time of “too much”, give yourself grace.

For most families, no responsibilities went away in the face of a pandemic. There’s simply just more added to the plate.



Heavier workloads.

Virtual schooling.

Childcare.

Homework.

Concern over screen time.

Lack of in-person socialization.

Kids in sports.

Pet care.

Household care.



This list goes on. And now more than ever, it’s important we take time for self-care.



And as you navigate these tough times, I want to offer you five simple tips to prioritize yourself. Not only do we deserve it, but it’s essential to our health and well-being as women who wear many hats.

5 simple tips for self-care

Guard your first thoughts in the morning. Plan to get out of bed and make the first thing you see something positive. Maybe it’s a Bible verse, a quote, or a statement of affirmation that resonates with you. Perhaps you take a couple minutes to pray and connect with God. The point is to create positive energy as soon as you wake so you can navigate the rest of the day with a clear head and mental fortitude. Have a morning routine. Your morning routine doesn’t have to be lengthy or elaborate. In fact, it can be as short as 10 to 15 minutes. I establish my morning routine by waking up at 5 a.m. for peace and quiet every day. At first I hated it, but now I cherish that me-time. Not an early bird? Start by carving out 20 minutes for yourself before the kids wake up. You may be surprised how refreshing it feels once you get into the daily habit of a morning routine. Take time to read. Read a couple of pages of something that builds you up instead of stresses you out. Perhaps it’s the Bible, a book, or something you’re trying to learn or advance in. Choose something meaningful. This requires you to stay away from scrolling through social media and email inboxes on your phone. It also means you shouldn’t be turning on the news. This is your time, not the world’s. It’s your time to focus on you. Journal. Take time to journal. Write down your thoughts of gratitude and other items that are on your mind. When you write about things you’re thankful for or goals you plan to manifest, your brain can’t wrap around the fact that it hasn’t happened yet. Additionally, saying “thank you” acknowledges it is yours—you and only you decide what you want your day to be. Exercise. If you can, walk outside when the sun is out. Vitamin D is so good for your body, your immune system, and your mental well-being. If the weather isn’t great or you can’t get out of the house, find an activity to do inside. Try yoga, bodyweight exercises, stretching, or some other way to simply move your body and create some energy.

Forgive yourself.

If you find yourself “dropping the ball” more than usual, forgive yourself.



It’s okay not to be perfect. You’re still human and those things don’t define you. Be kind to yourself and give yourself grace.