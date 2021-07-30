A Kinder Love, Anew! Trudy Richards

Love is beautiful! It’s truly Divine! There is no way in getting around the feeling. Simultaneously, there comes a moment when a person is able to bring a love, which is so unique and true! One can’t deny its authenticity, and that such is a love like no other. A person has never experienced it, prior to.

A new kind of love grants a person with the passion and ability to swing through dreams. Literally. You feel as if you are in dreamland. The world of fiction becomes your comfort space. Low and behold, there are certain ways, which gets you to dance through the wonders of fiction’s domain. A love, which is so new and kind grants you the ability (and access) to wonder into those hidden gems of Earth’s sune ensory. So many mysteries are left to be explored.

Love is kind. Love is grand. Furthermore, love permits a person to get in tune with auras and vibes, yet to be uncovered. When such a love is of a new kind, there is a sense of it being, “unexpected.” Afterall, it wouldn’t be as new, if it were not as surprising. For, it is the surprise, which brings out the spice of life.

There are those particular eras in musical her/history, which has a way of conveying those classical auras of being introduced to that kind of love. You know? They are those times, during that Big Band music. There was something about that music, which lifted you from your feet. You were granted the glamorous haze of moving through certain tensions of the space. That’s what it was all about. Whatever past pains you experienced, somehow, such a love managed to make it all go away.

Sometimes, a person is unable to put a name to this, love. Ok. It’s something, new! Nevertheless, you are sure to move through it because it’s so wonderful to experience. A new kind of love brings forth honesty. A new kind of love makes you comfortable with yourself. Through, this new kind of love, a person experiences freedom in some of the most profound ways. “Newness” makes you glow. You experience inner workings, which radiates from the outside. Other people become drawn to you, as they also desire to experience, this light!”

Moving into the musical sphere, during that timing (when Big Bands were prevalent), we come across a particular song, which addresses the reality for such a love! The song is entitled, “You Brought A New Kind Of Love To Me!” It’s elegance fits the overall texture of the song. It almost appears as if the song has come to bring out a certain youthfulness to the singer. No matter her age, it’s apparent how a youthful vibe is blooming, within her. Feeling a unique love is one thing. Yet, hearing it, is another. And so, in our hearing of such a pertinent love, let us move into the sound of uniqueness, and what that truly, entails!

Trudy Richards