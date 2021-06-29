A journey of thousand miles begin with single step Andrew-Paul Salvatore Ragusa.

Any new endeavour can be both terrifying and tricky, but a lot of the time, the hardest part is making that first move.

It is always surreal to learn about people that never lose focus of their aim and goals in life and are ready to go under the grind to come out as a winner in their chosen industries. These individuals prove that beyond any age, gender, educational background or anything else, people still go ahead in achieving excellence by keeping faith in their instincts, following their gut and making smart decisions that lead them towards their path to success. Andrew-Paul Salvatore Ragusa did the same and today has reached a position in the real estate industry of Long Island and the entire of America, where others look up to him for the resilience he showed and the courage he displayed during tough times in his journey.

He is the founder of Remi Agency, the real estate market innovators, his brokerage firm that offers services utilizing technology for convenience and efficiency. Assets of Opportunity is his real estate investment firm, simplifying deals and offering the best offers. Andrew also has risen to the top with Realty Success Coaching, his coaching program that aims to help people become more skilled and knowledgeable in generating leads, closing more deals, creating their own marketing system and helping them dominate the real estate industry. Going further, he even became an author of his book, “How to not care what other people think.” Today, this 1989 Brooklyn born gentleman has imprinted his name in the Top 40 under 40 and deserves this position and the many accolades he has achieved in the industry, for he always believed in his visions and knew that he will have to pave his own path to lead himself towards success and in the process, make others succeed as well.