Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Journey of Gratitude

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”-Eckhart Tolle 2020 has given me the opportunity to find gratitude. Thinking of the many things I am grateful for has brought a sense of peace that I cannot articulate.  It does not matter how big or small these things […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”-Eckhart Tolle

2020 has given me the opportunity to find gratitude. Thinking of the many things I am grateful for has brought a sense of peace that I cannot articulate.  It does not matter how big or small these things may be.  As I approach the remainder of this year, I want to grow my practice of gratitude.

How do I define gratitude?  Gratitude is a means to acknowledge the positive & negative experiences in my life.  Taking a step back and asking myself, “What is each moment teaching me?”  It gives me a chance to describe who I really want to be.  I ponder silently…” Who do I owe my gratitude to? People, nature, places, a power much greater than I can ever comprehend?”

As I envisioned my portrait of gratitude, I knew I had to start somewhere.  I decided to jot down the top 3 things I am grateful for each day. The best time for me to do this is somewhere between my morning cup of coffee and before booting up my laptop.  As I reflected on my writings, here are a few I want to share:

1.  The cool fall breeze brushing against my face.

2. A nice glass of red wine (or any wine for that matter!).

3. Doing the work that I love.

4. Laughter.

5. Being and feeling love.

6. And of course, my Peloton.

In turbulent times like the ones we are facing, I remind myself that the world is not always problems and challenges, but rather opportunities in need of embrace.  Gratitude is a form of self-love that is unique to each of us.  Once you do it, you will be glad you did.  

    Jennifer Byrne, Learning Enthusiast & Coach

    I have been in Talent Development over 12 years as a facilitator, coach and program designer.  I am passionate about coaching individuals on their journey to discovering their full potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    What I've Learned From Writing 1,024 Gratitude Lists

    by Chris Winfield
    Wisdom//

    52 Favorite Gratitude Quotes

    by Kathleen Welton
    Well-Being//

    8 Ways Gratitude Journaling Helped Me through My Lowest Point in Life

    by Oludami Yomi-Alliyu

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.