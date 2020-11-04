A Journey of Gratitude

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”-Eckhart Tolle

2020 has given me the opportunity to find gratitude. Thinking of the many things I am grateful for has brought a sense of peace that I cannot articulate. It does not matter how big or small these things may be. As I approach the remainder of this year, I want to grow my practice of gratitude.

How do I define gratitude? Gratitude is a means to acknowledge the positive & negative experiences in my life. Taking a step back and asking myself, “What is each moment teaching me?” It gives me a chance to describe who I really want to be. I ponder silently…” Who do I owe my gratitude to? People, nature, places, a power much greater than I can ever comprehend?”

As I envisioned my portrait of gratitude, I knew I had to start somewhere. I decided to jot down the top 3 things I am grateful for each day. The best time for me to do this is somewhere between my morning cup of coffee and before booting up my laptop. As I reflected on my writings, here are a few I want to share:

1. The cool fall breeze brushing against my face.

2. A nice glass of red wine (or any wine for that matter!).

3. Doing the work that I love.

4. Laughter.

5. Being and feeling love.

6. And of course, my Peloton.

In turbulent times like the ones we are facing, I remind myself that the world is not always problems and challenges, but rather opportunities in need of embrace. Gratitude is a form of self-love that is unique to each of us. Once you do it, you will be glad you did.