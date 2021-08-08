A/J Jackson of AVIEW & Saint Motel: “Value ”

Value — Focus on the value you can bring to your customer. In the case of AVIEW, we are focused on making people more free, more colorful, more stylish, all while saving them money.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing A/J Jackson.

A/J Jackson is a songwriter, director, and perhaps best known as the lead singer of the international platinum selling rock band Saint Motel. He is also the founder of AVIEW, a new eyewear brand based out of Austin, TX. AVIEW’s innovative designs allow you to take control of your everyday eye wear with interchangeable colored lenses.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/c533cf2d524a20dffa0add566b7195bc

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Glasses have always been a big part of my life. On tour I would constantly explore vintage eyewear shops for interesting colors and designs to wear on stage. The problem was that I would often be carrying around my vintage pair of glasses and a separate pair of prescription sunglasses. I couldn’t stand it anymore, so I devised a way to combine the two as well as offer an unlimited amount of colored lens options.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

There is no one doing what we are doing in the industry right now. Our patent-pending design means you don’t have to keep buying one-color sunglasses. Imagine you just spent 300 dollars on a fabulous pair of brown lens sunglasses — that’s awesome, but you are then stuck with just that one color. With AVIEW, you can start the day with blue, swap out to green, get a minor hit of yellow mid-day, and then relax with some sweet rose-colored lenses. All of that can fit in your pocket! With our leather lens wallet included with your purchase your lenses are safely tucked away so they stay pristine. It definitely beats carrying around a bulky glasses case.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I always think it’s funny how the public library played such an important part of this story. I started prototyping by going down there and using their 3D printer to test out models. I was there so much the librarians started to follow along on the journey. They’d be like “ohh this is looking better” and would help me print if I was away. Some lessons learned are let people into the journey and don’t overlook the resources you have in your own neighborhood.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Absolutely. I’ve been lucky enough to have some great mentors along this journey like Nick Powely, Mike Nicklas, and Shaahin Cheyene. All of them are super creative and entrepreneurial.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In general it would seem that disruption is a net benefit since it ensures that business and products continually evolve and get better. If we didn’t have the scrappy little guys rethinking the paradigm the big players in each industry would get complacent. It helps drive innovation and competition which at the end of the day are good for the consumer.

An example of how this could also be negative is that continued innovation and competition could mean less attention is paid to a product’s longevity and rather what is new and of the moment. “Fast Fashion” might be a fair example of this.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Value — Focus on the value you can bring to your customer. In the case of AVIEW, we are focused on making people more free, more colorful, more stylish, all while saving them money.

Hungry — As an entrepreneur you always have to be focusing on the next meal. How can you nourish and grow your business.

Open — Open to insight, feedback, advice, from mentors, professionals, and most importantly your customers.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I am super excited about the new lens options and frame designs we have coming! At the end of the day, we will be successful when the idea of paying good money for only one color of sunglasses seems silly. Which it is!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The Art of Color by Johannes Itten is a must read to better understand how color can have profound effects on our lives. Emotionally, physically, mentally, a lot parallels to color therapy studies and color lens therapy. All of this resonates profoundly with me as someone who will switch out my colored lenses six times a day depending on the time and what I have going on. For instance, blue helps me wake up in the morning. Yellow keeps me going in the afternoon. And rose reminds me to smile more.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Perhaps one of the simplest would be meditation and mindfulness. It’s free and accessible to anyone. If the whole world got on board, there’s no telling what we could do, and what we might avoid.

How can our readers follow you online?

To learn more about AVIEW I would suggest aview.com and as far as myself — I’m probably most active on my Instagram @ajjacksonjr

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you!