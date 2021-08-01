Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

A Home Of Breeze: Frankie Lymon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

The Wellness Of Home, Through A Watery Sound! A Look At The Late FRANKIE LYMON, and His Performance Of The Song, "Seabreeze!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There is no place like home. And, through home, the heart is found. There’s just something about a particular place, landscape, and point, which touches a person so softly. In its deepest essence, a person simply feels the love. That’s what it’s all about. If love is not within the home, then question the use for such a term.

From the moment one enters into a particular space, one should feel healthy vibes. That, of course, is if one defines such a place, as home. When it comes to a certain location, it’s the people who make the place. That’s the reality of it. Should a place be populated with nutritious energy, rest assured, that the vibrational levels will soar, even higher.

You know when a place is holistic. After all, it moves us through certain layers of wellness. We feel at home. The place feels serene. Furthermore, things feel relaxed, comforting, and smooth. There is a wealth of healing, once a person enters the place. Lots of love and serenity. Furthermore, things happen to feel Heavenly, and at ease. Like water, a Heavenly pace is Divine and ever flowing.

When the name of a certain place happens to be attached to water, you have to observe the level of intimacy connected to it. After all, what makes it so connected to this Earthly realm? How does it soothes one’s mind, body, and Spirit? So much is needed when addressing this particular space, and terrain. After all, water does erase any traces of stress. It soothes the muscles, joints, and bones. It allows one to be centered, focused, and filled with passion’s imagination. And then, there are particular bodies of water. Each body of water has created its own vibe and allure. Oceans. Rivers. Lakes. Seas. The latter has its own particular breeze. The freshness of the sea air has its own way about it. In addition, it has a way of bringing a certain memory.

What’s extremely auspicious about the sea, is how it is simultaneously wild and close. There are beautiful ways of relating to it. Love stories are painted on its palette. Tales of wonder take center stage. Certain walks remind us of our humanity. It’s just that simple. In fact, seas have a way of simplifying life. Life seems more chilled, laid back, and humane.

So, here comes a song. It is a song, which kisses the sea. Should you relax in its haven, you will love it and find, peace!

Frankie Lymon

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8V1-HZGGOA4
https://open.spotify.com/track/6M6G5AnDteAnwhyZ18CgoY

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Fashionable Meditations: Linda Hargrove

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Singing A Loving Truth! Sophie Braslau

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Frankie Vegas Launches Spirituality Company, WHO’S FRANKIE, To Promote Wellness & Decipher The Question ‘Who Am I’?

    by Contributor
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.