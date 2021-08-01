A Home Of Breeze: Frankie Lymon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

There is no place like home. And, through home, the heart is found. There’s just something about a particular place, landscape, and point, which touches a person so softly. In its deepest essence, a person simply feels the love. That’s what it’s all about. If love is not within the home, then question the use for such a term.

From the moment one enters into a particular space, one should feel healthy vibes. That, of course, is if one defines such a place, as home. When it comes to a certain location, it’s the people who make the place. That’s the reality of it. Should a place be populated with nutritious energy, rest assured, that the vibrational levels will soar, even higher.

You know when a place is holistic. After all, it moves us through certain layers of wellness. We feel at home. The place feels serene. Furthermore, things feel relaxed, comforting, and smooth. There is a wealth of healing, once a person enters the place. Lots of love and serenity. Furthermore, things happen to feel Heavenly, and at ease. Like water, a Heavenly pace is Divine and ever flowing.

When the name of a certain place happens to be attached to water, you have to observe the level of intimacy connected to it. After all, what makes it so connected to this Earthly realm? How does it soothes one’s mind, body, and Spirit? So much is needed when addressing this particular space, and terrain. After all, water does erase any traces of stress. It soothes the muscles, joints, and bones. It allows one to be centered, focused, and filled with passion’s imagination. And then, there are particular bodies of water. Each body of water has created its own vibe and allure. Oceans. Rivers. Lakes. Seas. The latter has its own particular breeze. The freshness of the sea air has its own way about it. In addition, it has a way of bringing a certain memory.

What’s extremely auspicious about the sea, is how it is simultaneously wild and close. There are beautiful ways of relating to it. Love stories are painted on its palette. Tales of wonder take center stage. Certain walks remind us of our humanity. It’s just that simple. In fact, seas have a way of simplifying life. Life seems more chilled, laid back, and humane.

So, here comes a song. It is a song, which kisses the sea. Should you relax in its haven, you will love it and find, peace!

Frankie Lymon