A Higher Love, Forever Eternal: Barbara Jones #Jamaica 🇯🇲

Love. What is love? What is the feeling? What is the realness of it all? How do you know that a love is real and true?

Humans will disappintment us-time and time, again. People use the term love in vain. Everyone claims to be in love. Everyone desires to know of a love. And yet, do they really know love? Do they?

Though love is an energy, it is also more than those jittery feelings that one experiences. Love is more than physical attraction, or the providing of foundation (and sustainability). Love is connected on a spiritual level. It is through the Divine. Love is about that spiritual ascension of combining two Souls into the Heavens. They are meant to connect that spiritual connection, while performing it on Earth.

So often, people forget about that higher level of ascension, and how a couple have been aligned together in order to bring Heaven on Earth. Coupledom is not meant for showing off, or bragging about being with a particular individual. It is about using this connection, as a tool for making the world a better place. That’s what real love is about. There is the authenticity behind it.

Then, of course, there is the connection of that love to a Higher Power. The Most High’s love is beautiful and Divine. It is about moving towards such a love; into that blessed dimension. It’s a Greater Love! A Higher Love! 💘 One will never be disappointed, as long as they follow onto that trail.

Resting on heads on Jamaican waters and soul, and we have come to hear the voice of the Most High. “The Love Of God,” is the name of the tune. And Yah’s love breezes through these Jamaican winds, through the sound of one legendary singer. She is beautiful. She is audacious. Love has a way of moving through her timber. Her sound is familiar. If you have ever been to Jamaica, it reminds you of those older, Jamaican mothers, aunts, and grandmother’s, who are set to remind the youth about what true love means. Over and over, they repeat (and reflect) on Yah’s word; presenting it vocally, that the youth may hear it. Their praise of the Most High never gets old. Never.

There is no greater love than the love of the Most High. No greater love than Heaven’s delight. Therefore, when it comes to righteous love, make sure that one comes to move through the blessed nature of abundance and righteousness. Even in the context of romantic vibes, make sure that it is through that Higher Love.

Listening to this song, in the context of the morning joy, brings forth a whole new freshness to the morning. Every single morning, one can turn on this song, and feel a calmness in the song; knowing that faith in this Divine Love, brings a level of security. If you ever have the pleasure of visiting the nation of Jamaica 🇯🇲, let the song play into the Jamaica breeze. Grant them the power into that loving gentility. Find the voice of the Divine, and fill it with the majesty and awakening of a righteous love!

Barbara Jones