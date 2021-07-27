A Happy Tongue: Gloria Lynne #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

Time and absence has a way of reminding us the importance of certain elements. Sometimes, when you are used to having something (or someone) for such a long period of time, one can get complacent. Such us especially true if one is stagnant, within particular energies. Remember that life is always about rejuvenation and refreshing. Throughout each and every process, we are moving through a constant state of evolving.

Some people may say that happiness is a luxury. Well, if that were the case, so many people wouldn’t be happy with the very little, that they have. Frankly speaking, it’s actually those with many luxuries, who struggle with happiness.

They say that sometimes you can take for granted, when you are used to having access to something for so long. That’s why we have those rainy times. The rain seasons remind us of why the sun feels so good. They are constant reminders as to why we have to appreciate those joyful times and memories.

And now, we come to the recording, which addresses the lessons of loneliness and appreciation for happiness. Loneliness is a reminder for why we have the very element of happiness. The song is entitled, “Speaking Of Happiness.” If happiness had its very own speech, what would it say?

When it comes to love, heartache addresses the real deal, surrounding happiness. After all, there ain’t no other feeling in the world than to see your heart ache and break. The pain is like no other. Lastly, when you are alone, the agone feels even more daunting. For loneliness means that you have time to reflect. During these particular reflections, the memories of love are consistent. You remember taking a mental rewind into all of the memories and passion you once shared with a person. Believing the promises. It did not cross your mind, that one day they would be broken. Not at all. And, that’s the hard part. For you believed the promises of forever. A person believed that one’s special someone would love them, forever. Well, such is one of the tricks of love, is it not? Love is unpredictable. We can’t plan it. Even when things run smoothly, no one knows what the future holds. So, here comes the silence. Here comes the meditation and the reflections, evermore.

When dealing with heartbreak, we go through that process. It’s that period of solitude and pondering. Granted, it takes a lot of time. Some have to go through it moreso than others. However long that may be, we must continue to push through. As ironic as it may be, it is a necessary moment. For when that time comes for a new love, we will have gone through the process, in appreciating a loving return. As another late R&B Diva has once stated-“No pain. No gain.”

Remember that there are blessings in a broken heart. For after the pain is gone, after the rain is gone, happiness is appreciated, evenmore! It’s beautiful. It’s a jewel. It’s oh so very, happy!

Gloria Lynne