A Guideline to Disability Inclusion

The world is moving to a different phase. This new phase is inclusion and the maximization of value by each member of society. This transition should have some friction in between but it will certainly create much value for all involved. The idea is that each member of society can bring immense value if given the choice and the chance to do so.

The unfortunate point is that individuals may not have the choice as traditional hiring environments will look at various demographics in different ways. One critical demographic that individuals must pay attention to is those that are disabled. These individuals can bring a lot to the table if given the opportunity.

Disability Inclusion and Its Value

Disability inclusion is quite helpful for many organizations, non-profit organizations, government offices, institutes, and many other learning institutes. However, people with disabilities are often sidelined and face barriers in many phases of life; hence, they are less likely to receive regular facilities like ordinary people.

A few of the factors to pay attention to are noted below.

Exceptional Support to Customers With Disabilities

The customer service provided to the disabled should be smooth. The customer representatives should be able to understand the people with disabilities. Moreover, the customer representatives should have prior experience with disabled people to understand and cater to their needs.

The customer service representatives should communicate to the disabled people through the phone, online, and live chat.

Recruiting People with Disabilities

Recruiting people with disabilities is quite different from ordinary employees. Therefore, the organization should understand the kind of employee it needs, and at the same time, the employee should also know how he or she is best for the organization.

The interviewers and hiring managers should be unbiased and adequately understand the essential stigma and beliefs required in the candidate.

Training the Candidates

Training the candidates cannot be centralized as different kinds of disabilities exist. Therefore, understand and provide training to disabled candidates through a broad spectrum strategy to cater to the needs of all the candidates individually. Moreover, ensure benefits, bonuses, payroll, and many other promotional benefits to boost the spirit of the employees.

Try to encourage the employees through benefits. In addition, support individuals who need accommodation and settlement to ease the stress.

    Russ Ewell, CEO and Founder at The Digital Scribbler Inc.

    Russ Ewell is a leader in his industry, currently acting as the CEO of the Digital Scribbler, Founder of HTG as well as the Founder of E-Soccer. Russ likes to center his professional focus on “leading good.” Every business wants to be successful, but at the same time, he believes that it’s critical that businesses remember to give back to the community in some manner as well as ensure that the work environment is supportive to employees. Russ intends to take his leadership experience and help others learn how to lead good.

     

    Russ Ewell is committed to helping others both as a leader in the church and as an entrepreneur in the technology industry. Russ’ commitment to inclusion stems from his personal history. Since his two sons have special needs, Russ has always been aware of the need to help those with intellectual disabilities feel included in society.

     

    To learn more about Russ Ewell, to read his blogs, or to keep up with his latest technological and inclusive findings, visit his website RussEwell.net

