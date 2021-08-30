A Guide To Useful Stress Management Tactics for Optimum Mental Health – Guidelines by Dennis Begos At Any Age

Currently, we are living under challenging times and it is natural to feel a multitude of emotions. It is possible for people to experience sadness, anger, or stress as a reaction to certain events that are happening around them.

The impact of emotional stress on our bodies can be detrimental. Also, a few symptoms of stress and standard reactions to any stressful event are:

Shock and disbelief

Anger

Sadness

Irritability and tension

An increased use of drugs and alcohol

Anxiety and fear about future

Feeling numb

Loss of appetite

Loss of interest from everyday activities

Problem in making decisions

Recurrent nightmares

Ways to manage stress for better mental health – Tips by Dennis Begos

Stress can result in a suppressed immune system, high blood pressure, and an increased vulnerability to illness. Hence, it is essential to bring down the negative impacts of stress. Some of the ways in which you can manage stress are:

Take care of your body

Select a set of activities and create a routine that will enable you to feel physically and mentally well. You should also get a sound sleep so that your body can recharge well. Make sure to exercise every day and eat healthy which will boost your mental health as well.

Check how you are doing all through the day

It is essential to take inventory! Go ahead and mentally scan your body and note all that it is expressing at that moment. You can notice pain, muscle tension, thirst, fatigue, rapid breathing, and an increased heart rate as well. It is essential to cater to your basic needs. You should take time to cater to your emotions making use of stress management techniques. For instance, if you are upset or anxious, try and take deep breaths, meditate or stretch. When you are in a good mood, you can think about everything for which you are grateful and it will elevate your mood. You can also opt-in for various other self-care activities such as riding a bike, connecting with a friend, taking a walk, writing your journal, snuggling a pet, sharing a funny GIF or meme with a friend, and many more. You should do things that will help you to reduce your stress and feel good.

Take a break from every types of media

Even though it’s important to know what’s happening around the world, at times news updates about world events can be mentally draining and upsetting. You should try and detox from all kinds of media for a while. Try and log out from your social media and take a break and do things that bring you joy.

Always stay connected with friends and family

It is necessary to talk to people that you trust about your feelings. If you are undergoing a stressful situation chances are you might want to isolate yourself. But if you stay surrounded by people who love you, chances are you will feel better. When you maintain good relationships, you have better mental health.

Dennis Begos says that effective stress management can go a long way in benefiting your mental health. You can resort to the tactics mentioned above to benefit your mental health.