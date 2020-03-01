A Guide to Startups for Dreamers: Knowing What You Stand For

We’re podcasting the audio bits of our new book “A Guide to Startups for Dreamers“.

Enlightened founders ask “what is our reason for being in business?” Core values are the fundamental beliefs and principles that give a framework when defining the purpose of your company. They’re your North Star as you take your company forward, and help inform whether the paths you take are the right ones.

When core values are shared with your co-founders, and later your employees, you have a strong foundation that is expressed in how you conduct business. It will resonate in how you pick partners, the clientele you cater to, and even where you operate geographically.

How you interact internally also translates to your customer’s understanding of the emotional benefits and experience they can expect when they interact with your brand. It can mean the difference between angry complaints on social media and a loyal lifetime customer.

At the end of this chapter is an exercise with a set of questions you can use to get a sense of your core values. If you can articulate those answers, you’ll likely see a pattern that can inform the foundation of your endeavor. When you hew to your core values, your enthusiasm will shine through when you’re talking about your work to others.

Patagonia’s Core Values

Patagonia has a strong commitment to simplicity, the environment, and open-mindedness that is expressed in these statements/core values.

Our Reason for Being

At Patagonia, we appreciate that all life on earth is under threat of extinction. We aim to use the resources we have—our business, our investments, our voice and our imaginations—to do something about it.

Core Values

Our values reflect those of a business started by a band of climbers and surfers, and the minimalist style they promoted. The approach we take toward product design demonstrates a bias for simplicity and utility.

Build the best product. Cause no unnecessary harm. Use business to protect nature Not bound by convention.

You may not be focused on environmental issues, so your business’ core values may differ from Patagonia’s. The point is, as a founder, you have the opportunity to build a business that reflects your lifelong values and makes an impact on the world around you. Never mind that it may feel insignificant, or that your customer base is small. Building something you believe in and are passionate about will help fuel you during the inevitable ups and downs, and will make you excited to get up each morning to tackle the next big thing.

