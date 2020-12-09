A Guide to Conscious Gift Giving for the Holidays

2020 has undoubtedly been a trying year for most of us. As we continue to face this global pandemic, it is equally important to stop and reflect on what this challenging time has taught us. One of these positive lessons includes a heightened awareness of how our lifestyle impacts our environment.

As the year comes to a close, more people are switching to b-corp brands for their shopping. What are B-corps? Why does it matter to gift B-corp products, and how is this going to change the way we live?

What are B-Corps?

These are certified businesses that rise to meet and address the growing consumerism issues and its repercussions on the environment. B-corps practice sustainability, public transparency, and legal accountability regarding their operations, balancing profit and purpose. They are game-changers in accelerating a shift in the global culture of how companies conduct their business to a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

B Corp Holiday Gift Guide 2020

This holiday season, let us pay close attention to the products we consume and choose conscious gifts that both your loved ones and the planet will thank you for. Here are some eco-conscious and fabulous ideas:

1. For your athletic partner: Allbirds Tree Dashers

These everyday runners are a hybrid of nature and technology. It is made with natural, durable, and breathable tree materials yet explicitly designed to deliver maximum support and energy return. They flexibly conform to your movements so you can run to your heart’s content. The Tree Dashers are available for men and women and come in a variety of colors.

2. For your chic, eco-conscious sister: Another Tomorrow Funnel Neck Sweater

What are holidays without comfortable yet fashionable knitwear? The funnel neck sweater, made from ethical wool, is soft yet robust – you seriously would not want to take it off! Each one is guaranteed unique, too, as it is left in its elegant yet natural undyed color.

3. For your coffee-loving parents: Stumptown Holiday Trio

Credit: Stumptown

Nothing beats warm and comforting drinks for the chilly holiday season, and coffee lovers will delight in this responsibly sourced coffee holiday trio. The gift box contains three 8oz bags of Evergreen (bright citrus notes with sweet, caramel finish), Costa Rica Montes de Oro (complex, floral, and sparkles with a lemon and lime finish), and Ethiopia Mordecofe (notes of tart green grape with a lingering toffee sweetness).

4. For your techy and jet-setting friend: Nimble Ultimate Fast Charge Upgrade Kit | 5-Day

Frequent travelers are going to love this sustainably-made ultimate adventure kit! It contains a 5-Day fast, portable charger, an iPhone USB-C to lightning cable, USB-C 18W PD wall charger, USB-C 18W PD car charger, and a USB-C to USB-C cable.

5. For the glowing you: Greenvines Know More Luminosity Serum

Live better, healthier, and more sustainably with an antioxidant face serum that will not let you down. Greenvines is the ultra-clean skincare brand crowned with a B-corp title for four consecutive years. Known for its “2400+ unnecessary list“, the brand offers products that are clean, biocompatible, and environmental-friendly. Say goodbye to prematurely aging skin with its advanced sprout technology, and say hello to vibrant and glowing skin.

Why Conscious Gifts Are More Thoughtful

The thought put into choosing your presents is part of the gift itself. When you opt for conscious gifts, you are not only thinking of its lucky receiver; you are also thinking of the planet and all its inhabitants.