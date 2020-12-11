“A great habit for increasing your performance at work is reading. ” With Leanne Lopez Mosley

A great habit for increasing your performance at work is reading. Reading is one of the best ways to improve your productivity, focus and memory. I had a client who was having a really hard time with her productivity and overall energy levels. She was a working mom of three and was setting up her business on the side. Upon reviewing her days and weeks it became apparent that she had a habit of watching Netflix every night after the kids went to bed as her ‘downtime’. Now I am not here to tell you or anyone to remove anything that gives you joy from your life, but, one of the ways that we were able to increase her productivity, improve her sleep and energy was to swap the Netflix habit during the week with reading.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leanne Lopez Mosley.

Leanne Lopez Mosley is an international female entrepreneur productivity and business strategist. Over the last decade she has helped women and businesses all over the world improve their productivity and results. With her Productivity Queen Academy and coaching programs, she empowers women to be, do and have it all, without compromise.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Yes, absolutely. I am a British native who grew up in a small town in the middle of England called Loughborough. It has a population of around 55,000 people. I was the middle child of three and grew up pretty middle class. My parents were both entrepreneurs and worked hard and long hours (that age old industrial age inspired type of entrepreneurship, the kind that existed before the internet!).

I actually had a really tough time with an eating disorder that began in my pre teen years and was hard for me to shake. I learnt early on to have a pretty solid ‘game face’ when it came to achieving highly despite my struggles, mainly as that was inevitably what my family recognized and praised. My older sister, 15 months my senior, was highly academic so I always felt like I couldn’t quite live up to her accolades. We also had very different interests, I was very much a creative type, into drama and English whereas she was much more book smart, languages and math etc. I guess looking back now I can see I had this innate fear of failure and rejection because of that inferiority complex and that manifested itself in my eating disorder.

I went on to The University of Manchester (the North of England) and continued to battle my eating disorder throughout that and well into my mid twenties. I actually graduated top of my class (despite my struggles) and was hired into a very competitive and structured District Manager role for a German grocery chain straight out of college, which was a huge level of responsibility aged just 23. I was managing millions of pounds worth of sales and managing leaders who, in some instances, were twice my age. It was a very tough but eye opening experience. I started to really see that the structure made me thrive as did the tough military style environment. It was a very masculine driven company and I found out quickly that my femininity and natural feminine traits like empathy and relationship building were very much my superpower.

After 3 years in England, they asked me to relocate to Tampa, Florida for two years to help with the rapid expansion of stores in the state. I was thrilled to be given the opportunity and spent two years stateside where I met my now husband, Justin. I was promoted to the Corporate office into another big role and we moved back to England for two years whilst I traveled the world buying produce for all stores located in England, Scotland and Wales.

I moved back to the USA, this time to Jupiter, South Florida, just four weeks before my son was born and took a year of maternity leave (English maternity leave!) before rejoining the corporate world when he was 14 months old, only this time in Florida, for a natural and organic food retailer.

It was during the time after I had my son, that I really started to consider starting my own business. It had many iterations, from an interior design company, children’s clothing line, to ultimately, what it is today. I attended personal development events for female entrepreneurs, read all the books, listened to hundreds of podcasts and began to build out my own coaching business for women. I started small, all whilst juggling my corporate job and a toddler, with local events and some small group coaching courses.

In February of 2020, the corporate business I was working for, the very one providing me with a stable six figure salary that was inevitably keeping me hostage, went into bankruptcy abruptly. I knew I was ready to take the leap (or in this case shove) into my business full time as I was excited and relieved to have been given a reason to do just that. Since then I have been working with women internationally on how to leverage their time to be, do and have it all, without the compromise. Using my ten plus years of international experience in one of the most productive companies in the world and all of the lessons that I learnt along the way.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It was absolutely becoming a mother. I had always managed to hustle my way to success. I had always been able to work all the hours (even if it was just for appearances) and compromise on my social life and sleep for my job. Having Beau, my son, changed all of that. When I rejoined the corporate world, I quickly realized my old habits were no longer feasible or sustainable.

I traveled and often stayed away from home, missing time with my son and key moments like him saying new words or learning to ride his first toddler bike. There was a week I had in January, earlier this year. My son had a terrible ear infection that I failed to catch, did not sleep for days and it was right before I had to travel for work. I condensed my trip into a smaller time period in order to try and get more work done and get home faster to be with him.

On my way home from my condensed trip, after working too many hours and compromising on sleep, I was in the middle of my four and a half hour drive home when I saw police lights flash up in my mirror. That feeling in the pit of your stomach and immediate fear kicked in as I pulled over into the hard shoulder. The police officer came to my window and the first thing he asked me was, ‘are you okay?.’ I immediately burst into tears and told him that no, I was absolutely not okay. I was in fact a sleep deprived mom, desperately trying to get home to her son who had an ear infection that she had not caught and had delayed getting him antibiotics for. He told me I was driving as though I was falling to sleep at the wheel, or in fact like I was drunk. The former was sadly in reality, highly likely.

He asked me to follow him to a gas station once exit up the interstate. The whole drive there I was anxiously awaiting the ticket I would likely receive. Instead the police officer told me to take a thirty minute nap in my car whilst he waited in his beside me. Whilst initially I was anxious and thought I would never sleep from the adrenaline alone, to my surprise I did. When I woke up, that same kind police office, bought me a coffee and told me to drive carefully so as to arrive in one piece for my son.

I have never been so relived to get home as I was that day. It felt like a wake up call of epic proportions. I knew in that moment that I was done compromising my mental health, sleep and time with my son to help grow someone else’s business. I also knew that I didn’t want any other woman to feel how I had felt that week, feeling like she had to pick between her job and success or her child. The ultimate of compromises that no woman should ever have to make.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Hands down my husband, Justin. No one has instilled more confidence or faith in me than him. I like to refer to ‘borrowing’ his belief in me on the days where I don’t think I can make it or don’t feel like showing up. From the moment we met, what I loved most about him, was his innate self confidence and unwavering self worth. The very thing I had struggled with for most of my life. He also had the same confidence and unwavering view both of and in me.

He was the very person who told me to start my own business after I left my first corporate role and remains my biggest cheerleader to date. His constant support and reassurance has helped me tremendously, from the financial support when I over invested in my business, to the emotional support that he has offered to me through my launching of my business and subsequent membership and programs.

The first event I held for women, was in my local community clubhouse. I was selling tickets for just $30 a piece and a few days before I had sold just one ticket. I wanted to cancel and crawl under the nearest rock. Instead he supported me and contacted all of his friends and got their wives and girlfriends to not just buy tickets but also to bring their girlfriends. I will never forget him walking in with Beau (my son) as I finished with a bouquet of flowers and seeing how proud he was of me.

That level of support and belief is essential when it comes to being successful, in any aspect of your life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

After the first business and personal development event I went to, I invested $30,000 in a mastermind. It was a huge financial undertaking but I was so high on the event and how I felt, that it felt like a great choice at the time. Whilst the mastermind was full of incredible female entrepreneurs, many of whom are now some of my closest allies and friends, it was ultimately, not a smart financial choice.

I didn’t do enough research about the mastermind. I went into it with no business and no understanding of the most basic elements of how to start a company and that is why it was the wrong investment to make at that point in my journey. I would never take it back as I learnt so many amazing lessons and met some incredible women who continue to inspire me every day. That being said, I learnt to do my research before investing in myself or in my business. I learnt to understand exactly what was being offered and evaluate my strengths and weaknesses and priorities before investing. I leant that return on investment is a fundamental part of investing and I now take time to make decisions as opposed to acting on any dopamine rushes!

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Wow, yes I love this question, but also so hard to answer!

I would say, firstly entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. I learnt the lesson early on that your mission and purpose needs to be bigger than your desire for profits, lifestyle, or any other side effect of success that you see glamorized online and on social media. Motivation and dedication come from having an iron clad why. The type of burning desire that keeps you awake at night, the kind that fills you with ideas and keeps you going even when you fail. The kind of why that is bigger than just you.

Understanding your why and ultimately, your companies mission, is the fundamental part of having and owning a successful business. My biggest piece of advice to anyone starting out is to get really clear on those two factors. These will be the things that push you forward and help to get you back up and try again when you fail. These two things will fill up your certainty and belief in yourself and in your mission, which are essential in creating forward momentum in your business.

If that burning desire isn’t there to begin with, keep looking until you identify the why or mission that ignites it!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Wow, another great question and again, I could probably list 100!

I will say that to this day, the most powerful book I have ever read is one that ionically I did not wish to read. My husband gave me Robert Kiyosaki’s Cashflow Quadrant book and told me to read it. I am not lying when I tell you that not one part of me was interested in reading that book. My husband is a big economics and finance book worm and that is so not my lane!

However, it literally changed everything for me, talk about a mindset shift. Especially if you have left a job where you are an employee and become self employed. It is so easy to become an employee in your business, as opposed to leveraging your business as a business owner or investor so that it can operate and most importantly be profitable without you. I realized early on after reading that book that I was simply exchanging time for money and you can only scale so far when you do that. That book changed everything for me in how I now operate, think about and ultimately make decisions in my business.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

For me this would be ‘done is better than perfect’. I realize this is a bit of a social media catch phrase these days but perfectionism is a real issue for many of us and it holds so many people back. I procrastinated on starting my business for so long from fear; fear of failure, fear of judgement, fear of rejection (you name it!). This feeds your perfectionism, a title that I used to wear like a badge of honor. The very thing that was holding me back.

Once I did the work on identifying and bringing awareness to my perfectionism and ultimately, the fear underneath it, I was able to simply stop making everything about me. I started showing up more authentically. I started using my voice in a far more powerful way. That is when my business really started to grow.

The more you work on ‘done’ as opposed to ‘perfect’, the more you start seeing results. The more you start facing your fears and realizing they are a lie, the more you see what really works and what doesn’t. That is why that quote resonates with me so much.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just recently launched a membership called The Productivity Queen Academy and it has been such an incredible project for me. It is such a powerful way of impacting and reaching so many more women with my content and has already gained such positive traction. I love the sense of community that it has bought together; seeing women supporting women is so powerful to me.

I am so proud that I am able to lead this community of women in being their most productive selves. Teaching them to leverage their time and quit being ‘busy’ and focus instead on being ‘productive.’ I am helping the women to achieve more whilst working less than ever before i.e. stop the compromising, and that is such a big part of my overarching mission.

Likewise, I am about to launch my podcast The Productivity Queen Podcast, for female entrepreneurs wanting to learn to own and leverage their time so they can be, do and have it all; without the compromise. Again, I am so excited about impacting on more women, encouraging them to step fully into their power and build greater community to support one another.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Good habits are the foundation to success. People often think that they need a new journal or planner or maybe a new coach to keep them on track, the reality is, if you don’t have the good habits i.e. the foundation piece in place, then the impact of that new journal, planner or coach is going to wear off.

I used to be addicted to buying organizational tools to get myself motivated. It was a cycle for me. A new month would roll around or a new year and I would buy all the beautiful planners and journals and declare that this would be my month, this would be my year. This month I would take all the action, this month I would stay motivated on my goals.

The problem was, I had habits that were definitely not setting me up for success. I drank too much coffee, then suffered with insomnia. I ate well for a couple days then binged ate sugar like my life depended on it; then continued to eat terribly for the following three days. I would go to the gym for a week then not again for three weeks. I am pretty sure most people can relate to this self perpetuating cycle. This cycle was due to the fact I had no ‘foundation’ of good habits.

Good habits are the foundation for your daily success. They are the things that help get you back on track or rebound quickly from a bad day. The boom or bust cycle stops when you start to develop habits that support you.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Personally, habits have played a huge role in my success. The biggest hitters for me have been my small daily habits that over time began to amplify. These habits helped me build my ‘foundation’ so that now I am able to work on my maintenance phase.

I used to wake up chronically exhausted. Nine times out of ten I was overwhelmed from the moment I opened my eyes. I would drink an entire French press of coffee before I even left the house. I used to wear my coffee drinking habit like a badge of honor alongside my perfectionism. Actually, it was leading to chronic insomnia and only adding to my anxiety.

After I had my son, I realized my 16 hour work days and coffee addiction had to stop. I wanted to feel energized and focused when I woke up, I wanted to feel positive and peaceful. This was when I decided to start replacing my coffee addiction with water. Quickly, I realized my energy levels were far more consistent, despite the lack of sleep a baby provides. My insomnia began to dissipate, my anxiety started to soften. This is when I realized in order to serve others, my son included, I had to make myself a priority first.

I now drink only one coffee a day and at least 2 liters of water a day. I eat well 80% of the time and workout for 30 minutes a day, four times per week. I used to live in perfectionism, meaning if I couldn’t work out for 1 hour why would I bother? Instead, I began to focus on my three non negotiable habits: drinking water, working out four times per week regardless of duration and seven hours of sleep. These three things were the foundation for the rest of my habits that now create huge results in my day to day life. People think of success habits needing to be; getting up at 3am, meditating for two hours and never watching Netflix. Whilst those things may work for some people, first you must learn to take care of yourself and what that means for one person looks differently for another.

For me, seven hours of sleep is my optimum, likewise drinking water all day keeps my energy high and I tend to eat more consistently and crave sugar less, finally 30 minutes of exercise a day is enough to keep me mentally focused and energized and feeling my most confident self.

These first three non negotiable habits were an essential part of my creating subsequent successful routines and habits that were also responsible for my success.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to create good habits is to start with setting intentions. Setting intentions is different to goal setting as this is all about how you want to feel. For example, a goal would be to lose 10 pounds, an intention conversely would be ‘I intend to feel my most confident self.’ The intention focuses on how you want to feel and once you connect to that emotion you can also connect to your why.

Using this example, you would then ask yourself; ‘why is feeling your most confident self important to you?’

Writing your why down is important as that is what you will come back to on the days that you don’t want to follow through with your new habits. Once you have your intention and your why, my best advice is to then start small. For example, if you want to feel your most confident self what habits support that? Perhaps that is going for a walk every day, regardless of time frame, perhaps that is drinking 1 liter of water, maybe it is choosing foods that make you feel good. If you currently drink no water you can start with three glasses a day. The biggest area I see people fall back into old bad habits is because they simply start too big. Start small and celebrate your small wins every day.

Likewise, my advice for stopping bad habits is identifying how those habits currently make you feel. If your intention is to feel your most confident self, then how do your current habits make you feel? Next, is to identify what triggers those bad habits. Many of the reasons why people fall back into old patters and bad habits is because they don’t know their triggers. Once you bring awareness to what triggers you to fall back into these habits, you can avoid those triggers or put plans in place for when you are triggered.

As I mentioned before, many people have an all or nothing mentality and this can mean when they do ‘slip up’ or have a bad day they feel like they have failed and stay there. The biggest thing is to learn how to rebound quickly and having grace on yourself is an important part of that equation.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Optimum wellness is an integral part of success. Your health is far more important than any wealth in my and many other people’s opinion. For me wellness is not just in body but also in mind.

Meditation is my number one habit for creating optimum mind wellness. In honesty, I used to scoff at people who meditated, I actually thought it was lazy. That seems pretty laughable now. See I am a high energy, highly focused, high achiever type of person, so the idea of sitting down to mediate, well it was crazy to me. I would find myself thinking, ‘what a waste of time’, when actually I was so wrong.

The first time I started to mediate was after a string of anxiety attacks on the road whilst traveling for work. My anxiety had been building for months and the more I travelled each week the more they seemed to come on. I was terrified I would have one in front of one of my employees and so, on the advisement of a coach I started doing three minute mediations in the car periodically throughout the day. I would set a three minute timer on my phone, sit in my car and just focus on breathing. The first time I did it I noticed immediately how everything just slowed down. That is when I started to see that maybe, just maybe, there was something to this mediation stuff. Maybe it wasn’t a waste of time after all.

I continued to do it and as I did I got better at it. I learnt about techniques like box breath (breathing in for four, holding for four and exhaling for four) and began to incorporate those into my three minutes. My panic attacks faded and this became a daily habit regardless of my anxiety. Now when I feel triggered, overwhelmed or tired, I set a timer and meditate for three minutes and I train all of my clients to do the same.

Exercise is another habit that is essential for optimal wellness. Again, I used to think this meant working out for an hour or an hour and a half and would definitely mean having to go to a gym. During quarantine, the gym was taken off the table and working out at home with a two year old isn’t exactly ideal. I started doing a 30 minute live group session with one of my friends who is a fitness and health coach in Toronto.

After four weeks I couldn’t believe what amazing shape I was in. Better shape physically than I had been for years and it was all from four or five thirty minute workouts a week. The workouts helped me get my exercise in but that in turn kept me feeling positive and helped me make better food choices. Exercise, regardless of how long you do it for is an essential habit to create optimum wellness.

Like I alluded to earlier water is one of my non negotiable daily habits. Water, and lots of it, is essential for mental focus, energy and brain function. I joke with my clients that whatever the question water is the answer, but in all seriousness if you feel drained, unwell, lack luster, have brain fog, whatever your complaint I can guarantee that drinking water will help. People often mistake dehydration and its side effects for health issues and many of my clients will message me with how much water they have drank and how energized they feel.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

As I mentioned before, intentions are incredibly important with developing any new habit. Likewise, accountability is another key component. Some people are naturally more self motivated and self disciplined and can use a simple habit tracker: write down your new habit in a column on the left and tick the box next to it for every day you complete it.

For others they need the accountability of someone else to keep them on track and help hold them accountable. This is where a friend or a coach or an online community can be really helpful. Whatever system you use just ensure you share your new habit, your why and ask that person/coach / community to help keep you accountable.

Focus on the first thirty days. This is the hardest part but also the time it takes to create any new habit. If you can focus on staying consistent for the first thirty, that habit is likely to stick past those thirty days and it will become your new normal.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

A great habit for increasing your performance at work is reading. Reading is one of the best ways to improve your productivity, focus and memory. I had a client who was having a really hard time with her productivity and overall energy levels. She was a working mom of three and was setting up her business on the side. Upon reviewing her days and weeks it became apparent that she had a habit of watching Netflix every night after the kids went to bed as her ‘downtime’. Now I am not here to tell you or anyone to remove anything that gives you joy from your life, but, one of the ways that we were able to increase her productivity, improve her sleep and energy was to swap the Netflix habit during the week with reading.

After one week she was already feeling more energized and experiencing better sleep. After a month she stated her productivity had doubled and her overall focus was remarkably improved. She was reading for around 30–45 minutes per evening and up until forming this habit couldn’t tell me the last time she had read a book.

Another great habit to increase your performance at work is implementing two of my favorite time management tools; time blocking and eating the frog. Time blocking is taking 30–60 minute blocks of time and removing all distractions other than the task at hand. This means turning off email notifications, putting on do not disturb and focusing only during that time on whatever task you must accomplish. This tool improves focus dramatically and eliminates the desire to multitask which is the killer of productivity.

Eating The Frog, is from a Mark Twain quote, he said; ‘If it’s your job to eat a frog, best to do it first thing in the morning. And if it’s your job to eat two frogs, best to eat the biggest one first.’

Now neither I nor Mark Twain are advocating for people to eat actual frogs, but instead referring to your biggest most dreaded tasks. These often are the most important tasks in our day and the ones with the most consequences. This could be sales calls or interviews. Whatever you procrastinate on the most, they are your frogs. If you eat those first thing you will be three times more likely to get your biggest tasks done. This is because your motivation and self discipline is highest in the morning. These two tools single handedly 10 x my and my clients productivity and most importantly results.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

The easiest way to implement a new habit is to switch out an old one. I can guarantee that there is time in your day where you are currently wasting time; watching Netflix, scrolling social media or watching TV. I always start with clients on identifying where in their day they are doing these activities and how instead we can insert a new habit like reading. Start by conducting a time diary of a normal week and you will soon see where one ‘bad’ habit can be swapped for a new ‘good’ habit. Now remember, balance is important for success. What I mean is, don’t stop watching TV altogether, instead start with 3 nights a week or just weekdays. This approach will set you up for success more than eliminating it from your life entirely.

Likewise, Eating the Frog and time blocking will require some adjustment to your days. I coach my clients on planning out their ‘frogs’ the night before so that can prioritize their day before it begins. When you catch yourself multitasking write a list and start with one task using 30–60 minute increments and then move onto the next when the first it complete. Much like with any new habit after 30 days these will feel like a normal part of your day and you will be amazed at what you can and have accomplished.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Rest is one of the most underutilized habits when it comes to creating optimal focus. We live in a culture that celebrates the ‘hustle’ mentality and applauds the long work days and weeks. These are actually great ways to destroy our focus and we must instead learn to make rest a habit to fuel ourselves and our focus.

I was a corporate executive for over ten years. I worked all the hours and rarely took time for self care. I also suffered from burnout; frequently feeling overwhelmed and getting sick often. When I had my son I knew that cycle had to stop. I decided that rest and self care had to become a priority. This meant no longer seeing sleep as a luxury but a necessity. This meant taking frequent breaks, working less hours and ensuring I got enough sleep. Pushing through isn’t always the right way of hitting your goals. Taking frequent breaks even five minutes or doing a three minute meditation can be a really powerful way to regain and optimize your focus.

The Pomodoro technique is another great habit and tool to create optimal focus. This technique involves setting a timer for 25 minutes and removing distractions and working until those 25 minutes are up. You then take a five minute break. For every four Pomodoro’s you take a 15–30 minute break. This is a great way to increase and train your brain on optimal mental focus in on the task at hand and creates huge productivity wins in your overall day.

The third habit for optimal focus is planning your days and weeks. Whilst this sounds obvious, it is often the step missed and habit left out by so many go my clients. Taking time to plan your weeks and days is integral in staying focused. In fact, for every minute you spend planning you save ten minutes in execution.

I encourage all of my clients to spend 15–30 minutes on a Friday or Sunday of the week prior planning out their three biggest priorities for the week ahead. This means highlighting their ’weekly focus’ and their three biggest priorities and frogs associated with each. Once they have this overview they then spend 10–15 minutes the night before each day blocking out their day using the techniques I mentioned earlier in this interview such as time blocking and eating the frog. This planning not only increases their focus and productivity but also makes them five times more likely to actually execute on their goals.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

In regards to making rest a habit, this requires putting in boundaries with yourself including screen time. I often turn off my notifications on my phone past 7pm so I can put down my phone until the following morning. Likewise, replacing TV or Netflix with reading before you sleep is another good practice. During the day I encourage my clients to set reminders in their phone telling them to go take a walk or do a three minute mediation. Remind yourself until it becomes intuitive.

In regards to planning, a good practice for this is to schedule in the same time and day each week to plan your next. I personally like to do this on a Friday so I can relax and rest over the weekend. Likewise, I like to plan my following day before I collect my son from school so that I can be present with him and enjoy my evening with him and wake up with my day already planned out. A good weekly and daily planner can also help with execution on these habits.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

For me this begins with living in your purpose. When you are doing something you truly love, something that lights your soul on fire, something that you have such a strong emotional connection to that you often feel inspired as soon as you open your eyes or that wakes you up with a great idea at 2am, that to me is being in a state of Flow.

This comes back to understanding your why. Living in your why or your purpose creates Flow far more often than any job or role ever could. When you focus on impacting others and you believe fully in your mission or businesses mission this creates limitless Flow for me.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

For me this is not a new one but still one I feel that is so important which is closing the gender leadership gap. It is still startling to see the figures for the number of women in C Suite roles versus men (only 27%). Women make great leaders for many of the reasons they have historically been criticized; empathy for example has often been referred to as ‘emotional in times of old, but is essential to create trust and improve engagement and morale.

Sadly, due to this years epidemic more women than ever have been forced to leave the workforce due to responsibilities such as home schooling and child care and that will only put a hole in the gender pay gap and set us further behind, perhaps even decades. I hope that businesses and leaders globally will focus on how we bring women back and ensure that closing the gap remains a top priority.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Without a doubt Tony Robbins. I cannot begin to explain the impact his work had on me. He was, for me, at the very center of the start of my personal development journey. Watching his impact on others, seeing his energy and flare and seeing it as a reflection of that which I saw in me, was a powerful thing for me.

Something I respect in him is not just his business acumen or abilities personally and professionally, but his real deep and unwavering desire to change and help people. It was whilst watching his work, reading his books, listening to his podcasts and taking his courses that I could see for myself his fundamental mission was to help people. The success was an inevitable by product of that mission and that is something I admire, respect and relate to more than anything in others.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can find me at @grow.withleanne on Instagram and Facebook and also at growcoachingsolutions.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.