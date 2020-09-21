Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Great Career Isn’t About Having It All, But It Is About Bravery

The way you move from feeling “stuck” to achieving sustainable success involves a change in your mindset.  That’s were being brave matters.  A great career invites you to inventory your ideas about what work means to you, how you define success and what matters to you most in life.  You need to be brave to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The way you move from feeling “stuck” to achieving sustainable success involves a change in your mindset.  That’s were being brave matters. 

A great career invites you to inventory your ideas about what work means to you, how you define success and what matters to you most in life.  You need to be brave to do this inventory.  This is because, to do this type of inner work successfully, you need to sort through where you are operating authentically in life, and where you have invested your time and energy into being who others want you to be. 

Identifying and maintaining a great career requires you to feel as well as to think.  It’s amazing what people will do to avoid uncomfortable feelings.  To access your full spectrum of emotional wisdom, you have to tap into the feelings you’ve trained yourself to avoid as well as the ones you naturally embrace. 

Charting your own course professionally, and course correcting effectively in changing times, requires you to develop an appreciation for the role that your energy level plays in both work and life.  Those of us who have helped the elderly in the last stages of life know what it “feels” like to be in nursing homes hospice situations where people who need our energy literally pull this from us to keep going.  Similarly, you can feel an energy drain when you cross the thresholds of some work environments where people feel listless, bored and disconnected from the larger meaning of their work in the world. 

A great career isn’t about having it ALL.  It’s about having enough of what’s authentically meaningful for the balance of your work and your life to nourish you.  It’s about focusing on what matters most, letting go of what you no longer need (including limiting ideas) and working with others effectively.  It’s about:

  • Developing confidence in your own decision making process – particularly under pressure
  • Understanding the role that your family system may have played in shaping your early career choices
  • Rediscovering the power of fun, thinking “playfully” and minimizing the judgement of your inner critic
  • Enhancing your interpersonally agility so you are able to stay true to yourself while bringing out the best in others

What’s vital to remember in rapidly changing times is that there are many fulfilling paths to success as long as we maintain an inner alignment between what matters to us personally, what we do professionally and how the intersection of these two adds meaning and value to the lives of others. 

    Maggie Craddock, Executive Coach, Certified Therapist, and author

    MAGGIE CRADDOCK, President and CEO, Workplace Relationships, is a veteran executive coach known for her work with Fortune 500 CEOs and senior management. She has been featured on CNBC, ABC News, and National Public Radio, and has written a wide range of nationally syndicated articles on emotional agility in the workplace and her methodology has been discussed in publications ranging from the Harvard Business Review to Oprah Magazine. A certified therapist and author of The Authentic Career and Power Genes, Craddock has been a popular keynote speaker at leadership conferences, executive education programs, university and industry networking associations and personal growth seminars. Before founding her executive coaching firm, she worked as a lead portfolio manager working for Scudder, Stevens and Clark, and received two Lipper Awards for top national fund performance: Best Short Term Multi-Market Income and Best World Income Fund over $1 billion in size. Craddock received an M.Sc. in Economics from the London School of Economics, an MSW from New York University and a BA in Economics from Smith College. 

     

    Connect with Maggie Craddock on LinkedIn and visit www.workplacerelationships.com.

    Lifeboat: Navigating Unexpected Career Change and Disruption is available May 26, 2020 on Amazon and other retail outlets.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Top 5 Biggest Fears that Keep People Stuck in Miserable Jobs

    by Erin Urban
    Community//

    The Lonely Diplomat: on mid-life crises

    by Phil McAuliffe
    Wonder//

    6 Pivotal Actions That Will Expand Your Success

    by Kathy Caprino

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.