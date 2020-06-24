A Good Night Sleep Can Make Your Day More Energetic. Know how to get enough sleep

All of us know that hiring a personal trainer is a beneficial step towards your fitness, health, and wellness. If you choose the right trainer, the chances of accomplishing your goals increase by multiple folds. But, what happens if you don’t get enough sleep during the night? You will be exhausted, tired, and frustrated and you will hardly make time for personal training sessions. Even if you make some time somehow, you might not be performing with full enthusiasm and efficiency during a workout. So, your sleep plays an important role. Is taking sleeping pills a solution? No. Then, how to make your sleep better?

Here are a few factors that affect your sleep. So, keep them in mind and make changes to your daily lifestyle accordingly.

Lighting conditions

Your brain has SCN (Suprachiasmatic Nucleus) which acts as a built-in clock and therefore, helps in regulating circadian rhythm. Its position is just behind your eyes, and because of that, it responds to light and dark. As a result, it can also affect our ability to sleep. Since most of the jobs are desk-bound, we get less exposure to natural sunlight. So, go outside for at least 10 to 20 minutes and experience natural light. It can have a positive effect and help you sleep at the right time.

Caffeine and alcohol

Consumption of caffeine and alcohol before sleep can impact your sleep quality. While caffeine affects the ability to fall asleep and sleep quality, alcohol affects the restorative quality – which means you may fall asleep but your body will not be in recovery mode. You wake the next morning groggy and have low energy. So, it is best that you keep your alcoholic drinks to a minimum and take caffeine before evening to promote good sleep.

Eating and drinking

It is highly recommended to eat and drink moderately before going to sleep. Decrease the amount of fluid intake 2 hours before bed. Waking up in the night to go to the bathroom will only disrupt your sleep and won’t allow you to have 7 to 9 hours of continuous sleep.

Delay in sleeping

These days, one of the biggest causes of not getting proper sleep is voluntary sleep delay. A lot of people push their bedtime back to watch another movie or finish a series. Various research and studies have shown that going to sleep before 12 am leads to better sleep quality and the body can recover much more efficiently. Besides, some researchers also suggest that an hour of sleep before 12 am is worth two afterward. So, hitting the bed and sleep earlier is much better.

Device uses

Blue light, from electronic devices, such as mobile, tablets and laptops, has a similar effect as that of the natural sunlight on our circadian rhythm. When people keep looking at these devices until going to bed or sleep, they are wide awake even after turning off lights and face difficulty in sleeping. Modern devices come with the night mode feature. Plus, some applications have also upgraded to the night mode feature. So, switch to night mode before going to 3 to 4 hours of sleep. Plus, it would be better to stop using these devices two to one hour before going to bed.

Once you start getting enough and quality sleep at night, you will feel much energetic for completing your workout sessions. Looking for personal trainerswho can help you achieve your fitness goals? Perform due diligence before hiring to ensure that the trainer is qualified and passionate about what he/she does and has enough experience to help you achieve your goals.