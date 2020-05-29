My first boss was the best. I had a family emergency and before I could finish explaining to him the situation. He said, “And you are still standing here talking to me? Why aren’t you out the door yet? I’ll cover for you.” I smiled then went to my desk, took my belongings and left. Thereafter, he had my full commitment.

Joseph was a good boss and I would have worked for him in any company. Good bosses can make work meaningful and interesting even in a bad company. They make work feel like a home away from home. Whilst a bad boss can make your work life miserable. They will micromanage you, blame you, and do everything to hold you back.

A good boss is better than a good company. A good boss would discipline you, train you, develop you.” -Jack Ma

Joseph was a people builder. Words such as “Good work team,“”You are the best”, “I trust your judgement” were at the top of his dictionary. He empowered, appreciated and trusted employees to get the work done. Team spirit was high during his reign.

Sadly, his approach of putting people first did not sit well with top management, and within a year he was moved. Our new boss was quite the opposite. I felt like I had to be constantly looking over my shoulders. His sole focus was on the bottom line and he was always pointing fingers. He was more concerned about pushing his weight around than building relationships. Employee engagement and morale fell at an all time low. It’s demotivating working for a manager who does not stand up for their team. If you make a mistake they quickly turn into judge, jury and executioner. I liked my job but I could not function effectively in such an environment, so I decided it was time to hand in my resignation letter.

A truly Great Boss is hard to find, difficult to part with, and impossible to forget.

Employees don’t leave bad jobs, they leave bad bosses! Most of the time an employee has an issue with a company, it has to do with something related to their boss. At the heart of the breakdown of the manager-employee relationship, lies a lack of trust, respect and empathy. When you go beyond the call of duty for your employer, and they respond with insensitivity and inflexibility during your time of need, the relationship at that exact moment is lost.

Employees yearn for good bosses. A recent study found that 65% of employees would rather have a better boss than a salary increase. There is nothing like having a boss who has your back. They make your working experience so much better. Employees spend over half of their lives at work. They want to work in a healthy environment with a boss who looks out for them. It’s time that companies realize that all the money or perks, will not retain good staff if they have a bad boss. A good boss is without a doubt, one of the best incentives to keeping staff, happy and engaged.

