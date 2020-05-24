Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Glimpse of Beauty

The power of solitude to reset your drishti.

By

Inching forward slowly as time passes. The loud screaming horns blasting through the air—for what reason?

We are all smelling the same mixture of dirt, smoke, despair, and pollutants that form the smog layering upon our rectangular windshield view of the world and slowly trickling into our bodies. We all have a destination, so why the angst and anger?

Eventually, we get there…to our meeting or to our desk. Soon after, sparks of cortisol run though our bodies keeping us on edge throwing our bodies into a state of inflammation and compounded stress. The hunger to please those around us and prove ourselves at slowly translates into a rush to get to a workout class and then to a social obligation to accomplish what we define as a ‘well-balanced’ life. Now, all of this allows us to check the boxes on our list, but what we’ve forgotten and what we resist honoring is the need for solitude.

Our minds, bodies, and inner peace require solitude to grow. It provides a valued time for reflection, to pause, to breath, and to be. Let us not forget, we are humans. Therefore, we are unique in that we can narrate our thoughts. It allows us to process the positive and the negative, and to fall into our identity without the influence of the script of expectations handed to us.

The smell of clean air, the view of the top of buildings, sights of faraway islands, emergence of mountain tops, and the sounds of chirping birds—all have returned. Even the return of bioluminescent bacteria emerging to bring life back into the oceans. The world around us is breathing, it has gotten its’ time to be in solitude. To rejuvenate, to grow, to create, and to rebuild its’ ecosystem and biodiversity.

During this time, I have focused on re-aligning with my Drishti, or known as my focus and gaze. I personally don’t want to go back to what was normal. For those of us with the privilege, this is our chance, a rare one, to get rid of the noise, and to only bring back what works for us, what makes our lives richer, what makes our kids happier, what makes us truly proud. Through the appreciation of solitude, we can visualize the new normal that we want. We can put into action a life in which our minds and bodies don’t have to take in the bombardment of news, anxieties, and unwanted emotions. Finding solitude is difficult and processing through emotions is tough. But, here is our time to do just that.

Let us not forget, Mother Earth has been around much longer than us. We are just tenants leasing some land. As we begin to leave our enclosed spaces, I hope we, as a society, as humans, continue to show and express empathy towards Mother Earth—not through Instagram posts, but through our actions. After all, no one wants to be the problematic tenant who angers the landlord.

Dr. Raghu Kiran Appasani, MD, Psychiatrist, Neuroscientist, Mental Health Advocate, Social Entrepreneur, Founder & CEO at The MINDS Foundation

Dr. Raghu Kiran Appasani is a Psychiatrist, Neuroscientist, Mental Health Advocate, and Social Entrepreneur focused on bridging the gap between western and eastern practices to create a wholesome society. He is the Founder & CEO of The MINDS Foundation, a mental health nonprofit, for which he has been recognized as a World Economic Forum Global Shaper, One Young World Delegate Ambassador, StartingBloc Fellow, Nexus Global Delegate, EchoingGreen, MassChallenge, and Kellogg Innovation Network Delegate. He serves as The Mental Health Expert at the GLEOW Group and serves as an advisor to a number of ventures in the mental wellness space. Through his extensive scientific research, he has published over 35 peer-reviewed articles and edited five books. He has given over 60 talks on mental health, entrepreneurship, global health, and consciousness in parallel with authorship for ThriveGlobal, The Better India, and The Huffington Post. His commitment to wellness has led to the develop of initiatives focused on reliance and empathy in physicians, resulting in him receiving the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award from the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How brushing your teeth affects your mental health

by Melissa Kiss
pleasant woman spreading arms wide and smiling
Community//

Taking Care Of Your Mental Health During Quarantine

by Mirta Vargas
Community//

“THIS WILL NOT LAST: Everything in life except change is temporary.” With Achea Redd

by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.