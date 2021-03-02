A Genghis Khan Mindset to Solving Homelessness

“The crisis is worsening” ~ LA Mayor Eric Garcetti

All is not so sunny in SoCal. As a California resident and a mother, I witness the state’s most vexing issue: the rising number of residents who lack a safe place to call home. California boasts vast amounts of wealth but more than 150,000 residents sleep in shelters, cars or, on the street. I am ashamed that I cannot do more. As an executive in hospitality, I build luxury hotels across Asia-Pacific and recognize that combatting homelessness is a real estate game. One of my hotels in Manhattan, Cachet Boutique, now house some of the city’s homeless. However, one hotel is not enough. Solving this issue requires powers beyond human capability but not impossible. For the past seventeen years, I have been slowly building an arsenal for social change and seeking a collaborative path to serve California’s homeless families and communities.

Search for the Next Generation

Greedy real estate developers prowl the land for opportunities. Acquire for cheap, develop, and sell yielding high-profit margins. Sadly many of these are rent-controlled and affordable housing. After graduating from NYU Stern School of Business, I worked for these developers who applied this formula. If you know Manhattan back in 2000s, West Chelsea was the wild frontier: fragrant fish markets, roaming yellow taxis, and multi-unit rent-controlled apartment buildings stood as majestic giants. Back then, a rent controlled studio apartment would cost only $300-400 a month. It made living in the city affordable. Unfortunately, developers hired sales teams like mine to build and market luxury condominiums. On one hand, I am proud that our 245 Tenth Ave condominiums sold at record prices. On the other, our luxury residences joined a portfolio of others that drove up real estate value and ousted the lower-class. While one can blame us and developers, it is needless. A new generation of developers and civilians who desire social change exists. I must find and enlist them.

Form an Unbreakable Web

At Red Lion Hotels Corporation, I served as Chief Brand Officer and oversaw the branding of five Hotel RL properties in Spokane, Olympia, Baltimore, DC, and Brooklyn. At the same time, I was also building and opening five new ones in Long Island City, Fort Walton, Dallas, St Louis Airport, and Flushing. Brand management is exceptionally rewarding and fulfilling. We work with talented individuals and teams to design ideal hotel experiences, from interior design to food and beverage as well as training hotel staff on how to breathe life into a brand through delivering exceptional customer service. Further, crafting a brand entails creating social impact programs. Hotel RL chose homelessness and our program was called Project Wake Up Call.

Each hotel must partner with a local organization and once the partnership is formed, both parties will collaborate and execute programs that raises money and generates public awareness. For example, Hotel RL Spokane partnered with Blessings Under the Bridge which provides meals under the I-90 overpass which has also become a refuge for those seeking shelter. Its founder Jessica Kovac and I became good friends over time. One Christmas season at Hotel RL Spokane, the hotel chef baked a life size gingerbread house in the lobby of the hotel which consequently attracted many tourists, local families and the media. Hotel RL Spokane successfully baked and sold sweet treats made from the same materials used on the gingerbread house. Proceeds from the sales went directly to Blessings Under the Bridge.

For the new Hotel RLs that were opening soon, my team was making outreach every day to form partnerships. While you can imagine it is easy for local organizations to jump onto our program, it is quite another matter to persuade a hotel owner or property manager on why a public-private sector partnership is worthy. All too often, owners only desire profitability and dedicating resources such as baking a large gingerbread house appear trifle. A master of persuasion, I report much success in getting owners on-board. Solving homelessness will require consistent, diligent persuasion efforts to form strong public-private partnerships. My hope is to build an unbreakable web of partnerships and coalitions across the state of California and nation.

Tie it all with Technology

Every Wednesday morning, between walking my dog and making lunch for my teenage daughter, I spend an hour to volunteer for FoodFinders. FoodFinders is a 501c3 food rescue organization connecting donated perishable food to hundreds of nonprofit pantries and shelters to reduce hunger and food waste. FoodFinders exemplifies the aforementioned unbreakable web. Within my volunteer hour, I drive to Rustin Kitchen & Café to pick up baked goods and fruit cups and deliver to The Bible Tabernacle. It is a short 9 minute drive between two places and the work is easy. The rescue is effortless all due to the FoodFinders app. On the day of the rescue, I turn on the technology to inform it that I am on the route and the app instantaneously alerts all parties. Both parties react and respond swiftly upon my arrival and departure.

Author with Restaurant Staff and Screenshot of Food Finders App

The app underscores the power of technology and how it can benefit society. With a master’s degree in technology from Georgetown and as a co-founder of two hospitality companies, I have collaborated with technology experts in Delhi and Chennai and successfully built and launched software platforms that enable hotels to operate more efficiently while improving the guest experience. With the right team, we can build technology that enables state-wide collaborations, connect good civilians with organizations, build social awareness and fight homelessness.

Win with Unity and Purpose

A war is won with the right arsenal and people, but war can be lost without definitive strategies. As a descendent of the Mongols, I must draw from history and remark upon the terrific and also terrible achievements of Genghis Khan. He had great physical strength, tenacity of purpose and an unbreakable will. As a result, he attracted the loyalties of men willing to serve him. While violent massacres and horrifying suffrage occurred at his hands, he grandiosely united all nomadic tribes and defeated great empires. The work ahead will call upon the powers of such organization, discipline, mobility and ruthlessness of purpose to guide us in the challenging work ahead.